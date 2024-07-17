Stephen Kenny reunited with former Ireland U21 star at St Patrick's Athletic

ZACH ELBOUZEDI HOPES TO rediscover the best form of his career after reuniting with former boss Stephen Kenny at St Patrick’s Athletic.

The 26-year-old was confirmed as a Saints player today after joining from AIK in Sweden.

Elbouzedi played under Kenny with the Republic of Ireland U21s and also had spells with West Brom and Lincoln City.

“I’m delighted. I’ve played here at Richmond Park before when I was at Waterford, it’s a massive club and with Stephen [Kenny] being here too was a massive factor in me coming to Pat’s, I think it’s an exciting time to be here,” he said.

“I played some of the best football of my career under Stephen (with Ireland U21s), the style of football he plays and the confidence that he instills in you as a player is something I really enjoyed so I’m looking forward to getting going now and working under him again.”

Elbouzedi is Kenny’s third summer signing at Richmond Park and the Pat’s boss added: “He’s got exceptional pace, and gives real width on either flank and has a tremendous work ethic, athletically he’s quite exceptional too, we’re hoping he can really come and enjoy his football here.

“I know Zach is determined to do well here, having signed for the next couple of years.

“I feel he is in the prime of his career in his mid-20s, he’s Dublin-born so coming back to his home city to join St Patrick’s Athletic so it’s an exciting period for Zach.”

Elsewhere in the League of Ireland, Sligo Rovers have confirmed the loan-signing of Arsenal midfielder Jack Henry-Francis until the end of this season.

The 20-year-old Londoner is a box-to-box midfielder and has represented Ireland at U19 and U21 level through his parents’ Leitrim and Mayo heritage.

He is the third player to join John Russell’s side this summer following Stephen Mallon’s move from Cliftonville and Luke Pearce’s arrival on loan from Cardiff City.

“I’m looking to get some exposure to first-team football really and when I get the chance, I want to put in some really good performances,” Henry-Francis said.

“I think I can do that here. I’ve spoken a lot to John and about his plans for me and the squad for the rest of the year and it’s been very exciting. I know a fair bit about the league and have watched a fair bit of it since I knew I’d be moving over. There seems to be a lot of togetherness in the team and a lot of fight along with some really good technical players.”