Saturday 16 January 2021
Bolton Wanderers complete loan deal for Ireland U21 winger Zack Elbouzedi

The Lincoln City man has been described as a ‘match winner’ by Bolton boss Ian Evatt.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 2:19 PM
47 minutes ago 1,096 Views 0 Comments
Zack Elbouzedi pictured during Lincoln City's win against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night.
Image: PA
ZACK ELBOUZEDI WILL spend the remainder of the season with Bolton Wanderers.

Lincoln City have allowed the 22-year-old winger to make a loan move to the Trotters, who are 17th in League Two ahead of this afternoon’s game against Cheltenham Town.

Elbouzedi featured for Lincoln as recently as Tuesday night, when he scored the opening goal and delivered a man-of-the-match performance as the Imps booked their place in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy with a 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley.

Despite being one of the stars of the Republic of Ireland U21 side’s qualifying campaign for the 2021 European Championships, Elbouzedi has generally found opportunities hard to come by with a Lincoln side who currently sit atop League One.

The Dubliner, who joined the club from Waterford in January of last year, has featured just six times this season across all competitions.

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt said: “Zack is a player who I have monitored for a good length of time.

“Lincoln are currently flying at the moment and have some very good players in his position. As a result of their form, Zack has struggled for game time. He’s a player with electric pace, is a match winner and gives us more options in the forward area of the pitch.”

Elbouzedi, who was on the books at West Bromwich Albion as a teenager, has been named in Bolton’s starting line-up for today’s meeting with Cheltenham.

He links up with two other former League of Ireland players in Eoin Doyle and Ryan Delaney by moving to the University of Bolton Stadium.

“Everybody knows the size of this club and I’m delighted to be here,” he said. “Hopefully I can come here, play some games and help the club to progress.

”I’m 22 now and I just want to play regular football. I’m really eager to get going for Bolton Wanderers.” 

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

