Zander Fagerson banned for rest of Six Nations after red card against Wales

ZANDER FAGERSON HAS been suspended for four matches following his red card against Wales, and thus will miss Scotland’s remaining matches with France, Ireland, and Italy.

Fagerson was sent off in the second half of Scotland’s defeat to Wales on Saturday, having made contact with Wyn Jones’ head with his shoulder when launching himself into a ruck.

He appeared before a three-person Disciplinary Panel hearing via Zoom today, and while Ferguson accepted he committed an act of foul play, he said he did not believe it warranted a red card. The panel also heard submission from Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend, but ruled the incident deserved the red card it was shown along with a “mid-range” suspension.

Mid-range translates to a six-week suspension, though the panel reduced it to four for mitigating factors the panel name as his admission of foul play, good disciplinary record and remorse.

The four-week ban has been adapted to recognise the playing schedule, and so Fagerson will miss the remaining three games in the Six Nations along with one further game yet to be determined.

Though their offences were similar and both found to warrant a six-week suspension, Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony saw his reduce by three weeks, as opposed to the two weeks shaved off Fagerson’s ban.