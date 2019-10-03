This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 3 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zebo: 'Going into a quarter-final, if we perform like that I'd be a little bit nervous'

The ex-Munster man bemoaned a reliance on one-out runners in the win over Russia.

By Ciaran Kennedy Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 3:34 PM
45 minutes ago 3,062 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4835911
File photo; Zebo reacts after the Champions Cup quarter-final loss to Toulouse.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
File photo; Zebo reacts after the Champions Cup quarter-final loss to Toulouse.
File photo; Zebo reacts after the Champions Cup quarter-final loss to Toulouse.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

SIMON ZEBO ADMITS he is worried about Ireland’s chances in a World Cup quarter-final based on their performances against Japan and Russia.

Ireland laboured to a 35-0 defeat of Russia today, securing the all-important bonus point following the shock defeat to Japan, but despite the scoreline the performance raised many of the questions that have dogged Ireland throughout 2019.

While Zebo, who has not played for Ireland since 2017, accepted that getting the bonus point was all that really mattered for Ireland against the Russians, he said the predictable nature of Ireland’s attacking game would be a concern.

Zebo, who has been overlooked for international selection since signing for French Top14 side Racing 92 in 2017, said;

“The performance (against Russia) probably wasn’t as good as we would have hoped. It was a little bit sloppy, not so expansive or things like that in attack. It just didn’t look as if, you know, going into a quarter-final, if we perform like that I’d be a little bit nervous.

Hopefully it improves, they have time to rest up now and look forward to the next challenge.”

The former Munster player, speaking as a Paddy Power ambassador, added that he expected to see Ireland adopt a different approach in Kobe.

“I thought maybe they would have tried have a bit more variety in our attack.

“I know conditions are greasy and the ball is like a bar of soap but you saw with New Zealand (v Canada), the two Barretts knocking balls over the line, but they are still able to put 60 points on the team. So yeah I would have hoped there was a bit more variety in attack, but we still have time to get it right.”

PP Simon Zebo Paddy Power Rugby Ambassador and columnist for Paddy Power News, Simon Zebo.

Ireland now have nine days to recover before their final Pool A game against Samoa next Saturday, before a possible quarter-final meeting with New Zealand a week later.

‘They’ll definitely know they will have to improve (for a quarter-final),” Zebo added.

“Predominantly I’d say in attack, just the one-out runners and kicking wouldn’t be enough to break these teams down, so just going forward probably (they need to be) a little bit more expansive, and I’d say we’d be in a good spot.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciaran Kennedy
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie