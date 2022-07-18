Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 28°C Monday 18 July 2022
Advertisement

Ibrahimovic extends contract with Milan despite being expected to miss half the season

Before returning to the field, the 40-year-old will undergo a lengthy rehabilitation from knee surgery.

By Press Association Monday 18 Jul 2022, 3:07 PM
49 minutes ago 1,263 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5820179
Zlatan Ibrahimovic during AC Milan's title-winning celebrations.
Image: Cinzia Camela
Zlatan Ibrahimovic during AC Milan's title-winning celebrations.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic during AC Milan's title-winning celebrations.
Image: Cinzia Camela

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC HAS renewed his contract for another year at AC Milan, despite facing the prospect of a lengthy rehabilitation from knee surgery.

At the end of May, Ibrahimovic – fresh from winning the Serie A title – had a planned procedure on his left knee to repair damage and instability caused by a previous anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 40-year-old is expected to be out for up to eight months, so is not likely to be fully fit until midway through the 2022-23 campaign.

Nevertheless, AC Milan confirmed on Monday the veteran Swede, who scored eight goals last season as they won the Scudetto for the first time in 11 years, is set to further extend his stay at the San Siro.

“AC Milan is pleased to announce the renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract until 30 June 2023,” a club statement read.

“The Swedish forward will continue to wear the number 11 shirt.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Responding to the announcement on his Instagram page, Ibrahimovic wrote: “The never-ending Zlatan #ReadyToLeaveAMark”.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie