USA, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup

THE UNITED BID of USA, Mexico and Canada has won the right to host the 2026 World Cup.

Fifa nations voted for the joint bid over Morocco by 134 votes to 65, largely in line with expectations.

Fifa’s task force had inspected both bids and awarded the United one 402.8 [out of 500] compared to just 274.9 for Morocco.

There were also significant financial discrepancies between both bids, with the winner promising a profit of €9 billion for the Fifa coffers while Morocco projected €5.1 billion.

This will be Mexico’s third time to host football’s showpiece event and Canada’s first.

The USA previously hosted the 1994 World Cup which still holds the record of 3.6 million attendees [from just 52 matches].

“Hosting the 2026 Fifa World Cup is a rare and important moment to demonstrate that we are all truly united through sport,” Carlos Cordeiro, the president of US Soccer said after the result was announced.

