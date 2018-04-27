Monaghan boxing star McKenna to fight in front of Sugar Ray Leonard next month

MONAGHAN WELTERWEIGHT AARON McKenna will return to the ring in his adopted hometown of Santa Monica, California next month for his first six-round contest as a professional, The42 can confirm.

The 18-year-old ‘Silencer’, a native of Smithborough, will take to the ring at the Big Fighters, Big Cause charity boxing night on 23 May – the ninth annual event of its kind, which raises funds for the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

Sugar Ray Leonard will have his eye on Monaghan's McKenna next month Source: DPA/PA Images

All-time boxing great Leonard will be present to watch McKenna [3-0, 2KOs] and three other Golden Boy Promotions prospects step through the ropes at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, with all proceeds being put toward life-changing research, care and awareness for pediatric Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The foundation also focuses on helping children to live healthier lives through diet and exercise.

Not long removed from childhood himself, teenage boxing sensation McKenna will aim to notch a third consecutive stoppage victory in 2018 versus an as-of-yet unconfirmed opponent.

The eight-time Irish underage amateur champion is Golden Boy’s youngest professional combatant, and in recent weeks has scored two impressive first-round knockouts.

Piece with 18-year-old Aaron McKenna, who's already batin' heads in the States. He'll take names before long, so you might as well remember his. https://t.co/hwkx18LRrd — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) April 25, 2018

May’s event will be hosted by actor and comedian Bill Bellamy, and will also feature a live and silent auction display featuring iconic memorabilia and one-of-a-kind items and experiences in a bid to raise funds for Sugar Ray’s cause.

Additionally, the evening will honor famed actor, comedian, and committed philanthropist Cedric The Entertainer with the 2018 Golden Glove Award. The award in part will acknowledge his numerous charitable endeavors spanning more than 15 years, which have enhanced the lives of inner-city youths and their families across the States.

In theme with the evening’s purpose, the Golden Glove Award will be presented specifically in recognition of Cedric’s work with Step On Up – an educational program, developed by Pfizer in collaboration with the American Diabetes Association, encouraging

awareness, proactivity, and medical screenings among the 29 million people in the U.S. living with diabetes who also experience diabetic nerve pain.

More information on the Sugar Ray Leonard foundation can be found here. Readers in Ireland can also visit Diabetes Ireland, or call 1850 909 909.