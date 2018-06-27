This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 24 °C Wednesday 27 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AC Milan banned from next season's Europa League following Financial Fair Play breach

The Italian giants have broken Financial Fair Play guidelines.

By Gavin Quinn Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 5:08 PM
45 minutes ago 1,554 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4095286

SEVEN-TIME EUROPEAN champions AC Milan have been banned from entering next season’s Europa League as a punishment for breaching Uefa Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The Italian club will be excluded from the 2018/19 competition after they failed to meet FFP’s break-even requirement, Uefa said on Wednesday.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side spent approximately €190 million in transfers during the 2017/18 season but only received approximately €35 million from transfer fees after the club was bought by a Chinese consortium in April last year.

Clubs’ finances are assessed every three seasons with clubs allowed to register a maximum loss of €30 million over the three seasons. The regulations were created to prevent clubs spending more than they earn and level the playing field for smaller clubs.

Ahead of the decision, the club released a video stating that they had made a €28 million profit for the year and said that they were expecting fairness and equality in Uefa’s decision.

In a statement, Uefa confirmed they had made “a decision in the case of the club AC Milan that had been referred to it by the CFCB Chief Investigator for the breach of the Uefa Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations, in particular the break-even requirement.”

“The club is excluded from participating in the next Uefa club competition for which it would otherwise qualify in the next two (2) seasons (i.e. one competition in 2018/19 or 2019/20, subject to qualification).”

The decision is subject to a Milan appeal, while Uefa have confirmed that they will release more details in the near future.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Sweden’s Sports Minister wears football jersey to parliament after World Cup player suffers racial attacks

Steven Gerrard personally handed Naby Keïta Liverpool’s famous number 8 shirt

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Quinn
gavin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
11 tweets that show how conflicted we are as a nation about Eamon Dunphy
11 tweets that show how conflicted we are as a nation about Eamon Dunphy
Sweden's Sports Minister wears football jersey to parliament after World Cup player suffers racial attacks
'The most important game in my career': Serbia determined to shine in do-or-die Brazil clash
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Maradona receives treatment after Argentina's dramatic win
Southampton sign Celtic midfielder for €8 million
PREMIER LEAGUE
Southampton snap up 16-year-old Ireland underage international from Sligo Rovers
Southampton snap up 16-year-old Ireland underage international from Sligo Rovers
Phil Neville's 16-year-old son Harvey signs for Man United from Valencia
Man United midfielder Fellaini sets date for announcement on future
LIONEL MESSI
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Messi and Rojo magic helps nervy Argentina reach World Cup last 16
GOL! Messi opens World Cup account with stunning finish to get Argentina up and running
ARGENTINA
'I'm fine' - Argentina legend Maradona allays health fears after requiring medical assistance
'I'm fine' - Argentina legend Maradona allays health fears after requiring medical assistance
Mikel claims Nigeria denied 'clear penalty' in Argentina loss
As it happened: Nigeria v Argentina, World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie