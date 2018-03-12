Ireland U19 striker scores a beauty from 40 yards out in Scotland

Keena lets fly. Source: Twitter/queensparkfc

MULLINGAR NATIVE AIDAN Keena is currently on loan at Queens Park from Hearts.

The 18-year-old, formerly of St Patrick’s Athletic, was in action against Alloa Athletic in the Scottish League One on Saturday and opened the scoring with a peach of a goal.

After picking up possession just inside the opposing half, Ireland U19 striker Keena cut inside before unleashing a perfectly-measured strike over the Alloa goalkeeper from all of 40 yards.

He was named man of the match, but couldn’t prevent Queens Park going down 2-1 on the day.