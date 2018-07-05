Wembley to host next two fights for heavyweight champ Joshua

ANTHONY JOSHUA’S NEXT next two fights will take place at Wembley, promoter Eddie Hearn announced today.
IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua (21-0) will return to the site of his stunning victory over Wladimir Klitschko on September 22 this year and April 13, 2019.
It is expected the 28-year-old will face Alexander Povetkin – as ordered by the WBA – in the first of his two bouts, with Hearn to provide confirmation of the opponent next week.
The order to face Povetkin came after talks over a highly anticipated heavyweight unification fight with WBC title-holder Deontay Wilder ended with Wilder unleashing an expletive-filled poem and claiming Joshua’s camp ‘played us all’ .
Hearn previously suggested a clash between Joshua and Wilder could take place in April, and a date has now been booked for the 28-year-old to take to the ring that month.
“The opportunity to fight in such an iconic stadium is normally a once in career opportunity,” says Joshua, “so to be given the chance to fight there again is amazing. Wembley just added a fourth lion to the den.”
Following his 11th-round stoppage of Klitschko in April 2017, Joshua overcame Carlos Takam and Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
