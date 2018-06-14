This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
After two points from 16 games, struggling Athlone Town release 10 players

The club currently sit bottom of the SSE Airtricity League First Division table with no wins so far this season.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 9:17 PM
A general view of Athlone Town Stadium, Lissywollen.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
A general view of Athlone Town Stadium, Lissywollen.
A general view of Athlone Town Stadium, Lissywollen.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

STRUGGLING ATHLONE TOWN have released 10 players from their squad in the middle of the season, the club announced on Thursday.

The side are currently bottom of the SSE Airtricity League First Division after toiling through the opening half of the campaign with no league wins.

“Everybody at Athlone Town AFC would like to thank the following players, who will all be departing the club for various reasons, for the time, effort and commitment they have given to the club and we wish them well in their future endeavours,” the club said.

“They are Cormac Raftery, Barry Davies, Darren Boyle, Eoin Roche, Ethanda Nkololo, Felix Bape Perez, Martin Walsh, Nathan Murphy, Thaigh Keogh and Shaun O’Donnell. Best of luck to each and everyone of them.

“Terry and Mitch have already started to sign replacements and the first three made their debuts last weekend and they are Nika Kalandarisvili, Baba Issaka and Sodiq Oguntola (Drogba).

“They also expect to sign at leadt [sic] three more players in the coming weeks and as soon as they are confirmed we will bring you the news.”

Athlone currently sit bottom of the First Division after 16 games, picking up just two points while suffering 14 defeats.

The side were relegated from the top tier in 2015 and have struggled to mount anything close to a promotion push in recent seasons.

Last year, the Westmeath side were enveloped in controversy when match-fixing allegations were levelled against members of the team.

This year has seen general manager Roddy Collins leave the club after just a year holding the position, while manager Aaron Callaghan also resigned shortly before being hit with a six-month ban from all footballing activity in the Republic of Ireland.

Athlone also hit the headlines in March when they were forced to start an 18-year-old midfielder in goal for a league game against Cabinteely.

