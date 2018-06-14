English defender leaves League of Ireland champions due to lack of game time

CORK CITY HAVE announced the departure of defender Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, who leaves the League of Ireland champions to join English outfit Bromley.

The 21-year-old moved to Turner’s Cross at the start of the current SSE Airtricity League season after impressing for Sligo Rovers, but failed to make the breakthrough at Turner’s Cross and was limited to just three first-team appearances.

In a statement this evening, City boss John Caulfield said Adebayo-Rowling had expressed his desire to move on due to a lack of game time, and the fullback will now return home to ply his trade in the Vanarama National League.

“After an injury early on, Tobi found it difficult to break into the team, but it was a pleasure to have him at the club,” Caulfield said.

“He signalled a number of weeks ago that he wanted to move on due to a lack of game time and, thankfully, he has got a move now that should see him playing more regularly.”

Adebayo-Rowling came through the youth ranks at Brighton and Hove Albion before earning a professional contract with Peterborough United, where he made five appearances in League One.

From there, the London native moved to Sligo Rovers and made 51 appearances for the League of Ireland club before heading south to Cork at the start of the current campaign.

His sole appearance for City in the league came in the 4-0 win over Bray Wanderers at the end of March.

“On behalf of all at the club, we thank him for his time here and wish him all the best for the future,” Caulfield added.

