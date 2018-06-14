This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 14 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

English defender leaves League of Ireland champions due to lack of game time

Tobi Adebayo-Rowling played just one league game for Cork City.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 6:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,483 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4071817
Adebayo-Rowling struggled to break into John Caulfield's plans.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Adebayo-Rowling struggled to break into John Caulfield's plans.
Adebayo-Rowling struggled to break into John Caulfield's plans.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CORK CITY HAVE announced the departure of defender Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, who leaves the League of Ireland champions to join English outfit Bromley.

The 21-year-old moved to Turner’s Cross at the start of the current SSE Airtricity League season after impressing for Sligo Rovers, but failed to make the breakthrough at Turner’s Cross and was limited to just three first-team appearances.

In a statement this evening, City boss John Caulfield said Adebayo-Rowling had expressed his desire to move on due to a lack of game time, and the fullback will now return home to ply his trade in the Vanarama National League.

“After an injury early on, Tobi found it difficult to break into the team, but it was a pleasure to have him at the club,” Caulfield said.

“He signalled a number of weeks ago that he wanted to move on due to a lack of game time and, thankfully, he has got a move now that should see him playing more regularly.”

Adebayo-Rowling came through the youth ranks at Brighton and Hove Albion before earning a professional contract with Peterborough United, where he made five appearances in League One.

From there, the London native moved to Sligo Rovers and made 51 appearances for the League of Ireland club before heading south to Cork at the start of the current campaign.

His sole appearance for City in the league came in the 4-0 win over Bray Wanderers at the end of March.

“On behalf of all at the club, we thank him for his time here and wish him all the best for the future,” Caulfield added.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Here is the first goal of the 2018 World Cup

Mesut Özil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Mesut Ãzil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final
Mesut Özil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final
14 Twitter reactions that sum up the World Cup opening ceremony
Russian MP criticised for saying don't have sex with men from different races during World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'I would just like to leave this press conference because it seems like a funeral'
'I would just like to leave this press conference because it seems like a funeral'
Poll: Will you be watching the World Cup?
From shootin' to Putin: Here's TheJournal.ie's bluffer's guide to World Cup 2018
IRELAND
Ref review: How accurate were the big calls in Ireland's defeat to the Wallabies?
Ref review: How accurate were the big calls in Ireland's defeat to the Wallabies?
'That’s not a very nice term to use' - Michael Cheika hits back at Neil Francis
Tadhg Beirne bringing 'good energy' as he gets set for Ireland debut
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal face City and Chelsea in opening games as Premier League fixtures announced
Arsenal face City and Chelsea in opening games as Premier League fixtures announced
Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, his agent claims
'I think he'll miss it and one day, you might see him back as a manager'
WORLD CUP 2018
13 Netflix alternatives you should watch if you hate the World Cup
13 Netflix alternatives you should watch if you hate the World Cup
A perfect start for hosts Russia as they earn emphatic victory in World Cup opener
Poll: Who do you think will win the 2018 World Cup?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie