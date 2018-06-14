This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sligo sign 22-year-old goalkeeper on permanent deal from Chelsea

Mitchell Beeney has been on loan at the League of Ireland club for the last few months.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 5:08 PM
Beeney spent 11 years at Chelsea.
Image: Christopher Lee
Image: Christopher Lee

AFTER ESTABLISHING HIMSELF as Sligo’s first-choice goalkeeper, Mitchell Beeney has decided to make his move to the League of Ireland club permanent on a deal until the end of the 2019 season.

Beeney joined Sligo on loan at the start of the current SSE Airtricity League campaign after failing to make the breakthrough at Chelsea, and has now agreed terms to remain at the Showgrounds for the next 18 months.

The 22-year-old, who spent over a decade at Chelsea but didn’t make a senior appearance, has impressed during his time with Sligo, becoming the club’s number one ahead of Ed McGinty and Micheal Schlingermann.

“When I sat down with the manager, he said the offer was there to have my future at Sligo Rovers and it was a no-brainer for me,” he said.

“I’ve settled really well here. I hadn’t played this many games in a couple of years and after one or two which I needed to get up to speed, I think it has gone really well. My aim is to keep the number one jersey now that I have it and make it my own. I know Ed is progressing all the time and will challenge me but I know it’s there for me to keep it.

“Gerard is one of the better managers I’ve worked under. He has time for everyone no matter what the situation is. When I signed I said I was made very welcome by everyone at the club. That welcome hasn’t stopped.”

Beeney, an England U19 international, has made 14 Premier Division appearances for Sligo this term and following yesterday’s signing of striker Mikey Drennan, manager Gerard Lyttle says it is ‘another important move’ for the club.

“We speak about building a quality squad over a long period of time and this is a big piece of that,” he said.

“Mitchell has come in, he has taken a few games to get used to a new league and playing first-team football, and he has certainly proven himself over the last couple of months of what a top quality goalkeeper he is.

“I think on his performances recently Mitchell is proving to be right up there with the best goalkeepers in the league and he can go on to be the very best.

“He gambled coming here to be truthful, he didn’t know much about the league and he has to be respected for that because it was a big move to make. It’s really paid off for him and the club and it’s a good example to players of what first-team football can do and how it brings you on.”

Beeney will officially become a Sligo player when the transfer window opens on 1 July.

