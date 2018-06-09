Getting fitted! The kit you need when training for your first triathlon, and what you don't need

IT’S THE FOURTH week of Avonmore’s Follow Fitness journey, and this is where the real legwork begins as we narrow the focus and hone in on the end-goal; complete a triathlon.

Having worked hard in the first couple of weeks in the gym and working out training schedules to optimise our chances of achieving the target, it was time this week to get kitted out, thanks to Rob Cummins at Wheelworx.

Getting the right equipment, particularly for a first-time triathlete, is so important but at the same time it is equally significant to avoid falling into the trap of focusing too much on buying the best gear, just to look the part.

Take a look at how we got on picking out the bike and wetsuit, among other pieces of kit, we will use over the next few months.

You can follow Ryan’s journey over the next 12 weeks right here: