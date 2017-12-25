33 of our favourite Irish sports pictures of 2017

1. A bloodied Michael Conlon
2. Enda Smith is heralded by the Roscommon crowd
3. A post-Test Lions changing room
4. Derry Cityâ€™s fearless captain Ryan McBride
5. More medals for Skibbereen Rowing Club
6.Â Kieran Donaghy and Aidan Oâ€™Shea share a moment
7. New Zealand crowned Womenâ€™s Rugby World Cup champions
8. Martin Oâ€™Neill and Roy Keane on hearing Ireland have drawn Denmark in their World Cup play-off
9. The Lions and All Blacks celebrate a drawn Test series together
10. Cora Staunton celebrates winning the All-Ireland Ladies Club Championship
11. Cork City captain Alan Bennett hoists the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy
12. Conor McGregor suffers a blow from Floyd Mayweather
13. Dean Rock kicks the winning score in the 2017 All-Ireland menâ€™s football final
14. Cork captain Ciara McNamara lifts the Womenâ€™s FAI Cup
15. Derek McGrath andÂ Dan Shanahan dejected after Waterfordâ€™s defeat in the All-Ireland hurling final
16. Rory Best sweats it out on tour for the Lions
17. James McClean wears the number 5 shirt in honour of the late Derry City captain Ryan McBride
18.Â Katie Taylor celebrates defending her world title againstÂ Jessica McCaskill
19.Â Rena Buckley prepares to lift theÂ Oâ€™Duffy Cup
20.Â Micheal DonoghueÂ shares the Liam MacCarthy Cup with his fatherÂ Miko
21. Cork City complete the double by winning the FAI Cup on penalties against Dundalk at Landsdowne Road
22.Â Sophie Oâ€™Sullivan is presented with a medal from her mother Sonia
23. Ireland defender Megan Campbell celebrates winning the Womenâ€™s FA Cup with Manchester City at Wembley Stadium
24. A supporter celebrates the arrival of the All-Ireland hurling champions in Galway
25. Dublin players share the Sam Maguire with Hill 16 for the third year in a row
26.Â Robbie Power wins the Punchestown Gold Cup
27. Lions players watch on during a traditional welcome from Maori warriors in New Zealand
28. Joe Canning slots over the winning point in Galwayâ€™s All-Ireland hurling semi-final win overÂ Tipperary
29.Â Alison Miller and Jenny Murphy dejected following Irelandâ€™s Womenâ€™s Rugby World Cup defeat to Australia
30. #Legacy? wrist bands worn to protest the IRFUâ€™s advertising for the position of head womenâ€™s rugby coach back in October
31. Ian McKinley becomes the first rugby player to complete a game wearing special protective goggles after losing sight in his left eye
32. Dublin players celebrate winning the 2017 All-Ireland football championship at Croke Park
33. James McClean scores the winning goal as Ireland defeat Wales in Cardiff
