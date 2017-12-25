33 of our favourite Irish sports pictures of 2017

1. A bloodied Michael Conlon

Source: INPHO/Presseye/Peter Morrison

2. Enda Smith is heralded by the Roscommon crowd

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

3. A post-Test Lions changing room

4. Derry Cityâ€™s fearless captain Ryan McBride

Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

5. More medals for Skibbereen Rowing Club

Source: Mummycooks/INPHO

6.Â Kieran Donaghy and Aidan Oâ€™Shea share a moment

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

7. New Zealand crowned Womenâ€™s Rugby World Cup champions

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

8. Martin Oâ€™Neill and Roy Keane on hearing Ireland have drawn Denmark in their World Cup play-off

Source: Andy Mueller/INPHO

9. The Lions and All Blacks celebrate a drawn Test series together

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

10. Cora Staunton celebrates winning the All-Ireland Ladies Club Championship

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

11. Cork City captain Alan Bennett hoists the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

12. Conor McGregor suffers a blow from Floyd Mayweather

Source: Derek Hogan/INPHO

13. Dean Rock kicks the winning score in the 2017 All-Ireland menâ€™s football final

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

14. Cork captain Ciara McNamara lifts the Womenâ€™s FAI Cup

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

15. Derek McGrath andÂ Dan Shanahan dejected after Waterfordâ€™s defeat in the All-Ireland hurling final

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

16. Rory Best sweats it out on tour for the Lions

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

17. James McClean wears the number 5 shirt in honour of the late Derry City captain Ryan McBride

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

18.Â Katie Taylor celebrates defending her world title againstÂ Jessica McCaskill

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

19.Â Rena Buckley prepares to lift theÂ Oâ€™Duffy Cup

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

20.Â Micheal DonoghueÂ shares the Liam MacCarthy Cup with his fatherÂ Miko

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

21. Cork City complete the double by winning the FAI Cup on penalties against Dundalk at Landsdowne Road

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

22.Â Sophie Oâ€™Sullivan is presented with a medal from her mother Sonia

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

23. Ireland defender Megan Campbell celebrates winning the Womenâ€™s FA Cup with Manchester City at Wembley Stadium

Source: EMPICS Sport

24. A supporter celebrates the arrival of the All-Ireland hurling champions in Galway

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

25. Dublin players share the Sam Maguire with Hill 16 for the third year in a row

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

26.Â Robbie Power wins the Punchestown Gold Cup

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

27. Lions players watch on during a traditional welcome from Maori warriors in New Zealand

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

28. Joe Canning slots over the winning point in Galwayâ€™s All-Ireland hurling semi-final win overÂ Tipperary

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

29.Â Alison Miller and Jenny Murphy dejected following Irelandâ€™s Womenâ€™s Rugby World Cup defeat to Australia

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

30. #Legacy? wrist bands worn to protest the IRFUâ€™s advertising for the position of head womenâ€™s rugby coach back in October

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

31. Ian McKinley becomes the first rugby player to complete a game wearing special protective goggles after losing sight in his left eye

Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

32. Dublin players celebrate winning the 2017 All-Ireland football championship at Croke Park

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

33. James McClean scores the winning goal as Ireland defeat Wales in Cardiff

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):