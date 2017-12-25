  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
33 of our favourite Irish sports pictures of 2017

We remember the past 12 months with some of the yearâ€™s defining images.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 25 Dec 2017, 9:30 AM
7 hours ago 5,320 Views 5 Comments
1. A bloodied Michael Conlon

Jamie Conlan Source: INPHO/Presseye/Peter Morrison

2. Enda Smith is heralded by the Roscommon crowd

Enda Smith and Donal Smith celebrate with supporters in the crowd after the game Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

3. A post-Test Lions changing room

Inpho_2017PixoftheYear_01

4. Derry Cityâ€™s fearless captain Ryan McBride

Ryan McBride celebrates scoring a a goal Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

5. More medals for Skibbereen Rowing Club

Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll with Paul O'Donovan Source: Mummycooks/INPHO

6.Â Kieran Donaghy and Aidan Oâ€™Shea share a moment

Kieran Donaghy and Aidan Oâ€™Shea Source: James Crombie/INPHO

7. New Zealand crowned Womenâ€™s Rugby World Cup champions

Portia Woodman and Renee Wickliffe Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

8. Martin Oâ€™Neill and Roy Keane on hearing Ireland have drawn Denmark in their World Cup play-off

Martin Oâ€™Neill and Roy Keane Source: Andy Mueller/INPHO

9. The Lions and All Blacks celebrate a drawn Test series together

British and Irish Lions and New Zealand All Blacksâ€™s teams on the podium after at the presentation of the series trophy Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

10. Cora Staunton celebrates winning the All-Ireland Ladies Club Championship

Cora Staunton at the final whistle Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

11. Cork City captain Alan Bennett hoists the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy

Alan Bennett raises the trophy to the Cork fans with his teammates Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

12. Conor McGregor suffers a blow from Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. in action against Conor McGregor Source: Derek Hogan/INPHO

13. Dean Rock kicks the winning score in the 2017 All-Ireland menâ€™s football final

Dean Rock scores the winning point from a free Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

14. Cork captain Ciara McNamara lifts the Womenâ€™s FAI Cup

Ciara McNamara lifts The Continental Tyres Women's FAI Senior Cup Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

15. Derek McGrath andÂ Dan Shanahan dejected after Waterfordâ€™s defeat in the All-Ireland hurling final

Derek McGrath and Dan Shanahan dejected after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

16. Rory Best sweats it out on tour for the Lions

Rory Best Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

17. James McClean wears the number 5 shirt in honour of the late Derry City captain Ryan McBride

James McClean wearing the number 5 shirt in memory of Derry City captain Ryan McBride Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

18.Â Katie Taylor celebrates defending her world title againstÂ Jessica McCaskill

Katie Taylor celebrates after the fight Source: James Crombie/INPHO

19.Â Rena Buckley prepares to lift theÂ Oâ€™Duffy Cup

Rena Buckley before the trophy presentation Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

20.Â Micheal DonoghueÂ shares the Liam MacCarthy Cup with his fatherÂ Miko

Micheal Donoghue shows the Liam McCarthy to his father Miko Donoghue for the first time Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

21. Cork City complete the double by winning the FAI Cup on penalties against Dundalk at Landsdowne Road

Cork City players celebrate the Kieran Sadlier kicking the winning penalty Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

22.Â Sophie Oâ€™Sullivan is presented with a medal from her mother Sonia

Sophie O'Sullivan is presented with a medal from her mother Sonia Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

23. Ireland defender Megan Campbell celebrates winning the Womenâ€™s FA Cup with Manchester City at Wembley Stadium

Birmingham City v Manchester City - SSE Women's FA Cup - Final - Wembley Stadium Source: EMPICS Sport

24. A supporter celebrates the arrival of the All-Ireland hurling champions in Galway

The Galway team bus with the Liam McCarthy Cup pass over the River Shannon as Timmy O Flatharta salutes the team Source: James Crombie/INPHO

25. Dublin players share the Sam Maguire with Hill 16 for the third year in a row

Dublin celebrate after the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

26.Â Robbie Power wins the Punchestown Gold Cup

Robbie Power celebrates winning the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup with Sizing John Source: James Crombie/INPHO

27. Lions players watch on during a traditional welcome from Maori warriors in New Zealand

The British and Irish Lions accept the Maori challenge Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

28. Joe Canning slots over the winning point in Galwayâ€™s All-Ireland hurling semi-final win overÂ Tipperary

Inpho_2017PixoftheYear_92 Source: James Crombie/INPHO

29.Â Alison Miller and Jenny Murphy dejected following Irelandâ€™s Womenâ€™s Rugby World Cup defeat to Australia

Alison Miller and Jenny Murphy dejected Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

30. #Legacy? wrist bands worn to protest the IRFUâ€™s advertising for the position of head womenâ€™s rugby coach back in October

A view of the 'Legacy?' wristbands worn by players from both sides Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

31. Ian McKinley becomes the first rugby player to complete a game wearing special protective goggles after losing sight in his left eye

Ian McKinley Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

32. Dublin players celebrate winning the 2017 All-Ireland football championship at Croke Park

Dublin players celebrate with Noelle Healy Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

33. James McClean scores the winning goal as Ireland defeat Wales in Cardiff

James McClean celebrates scoring his sides opening goal Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

I wasnâ€™t planning to stop swimmingâ€¦ It was a pretty abrupt decisionâ€™

â€˜Iâ€™m grateful to everyone in Ireland for supporting me â€“ I wouldnâ€™t have gotten this far without themâ€™

Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

