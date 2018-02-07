Controversy as huge flag blocks VAR camera, allowing offside goal to stand

THE INTRODUCTION OF video assistant referees (VAR) has had its teething problems around Europe this season.

Last night, Boavista faced an away trip to Aves in Portugal’s top flight. Although already trailing 2-0 to the league’s bottom-placed side in the second half, the visitors will feel extremely hard-done-by after the circumstances of the third goal.

Vitor Gomes appeared to be well offside when he volleyed home at the back post after a corner had been flicked on with 69 minutes played.

Unsure, referee Fabio Verissimo asked for video assistance but it proved futile as a giant Boavista flag flying in front of the camera was inadvertently obstructing the view.

Verissimo awarded the goal and the game finished 3-0.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!