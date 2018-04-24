Ronaldo, Fergie, Gazza, Guardiola and Mourinho star in new film about Bobby Robson

BOBBY ROBSON WAS known as one of football’s gentlemen.

An inside forward who played most of his career at Fulham, the Newcastle native went into management with the Cottagers before going on to win the Uefa Cup and FA Cup at Ipswich Town.

During spells in charge Europe’s top clubs such as Barcelona, Porto, PSV Eindhoven, Sporting and Porto, Robson enjoyed plenty of success before returning to his home to take the Newcastle United job.

At Barca, he won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1997, and had a big impact on the careers of the Brazilian Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho — who he originally took on as his translator.

Mourinho, Robson and Ronaldo with the European Cup Winners' Cup trophy. Source: EMPICS Sport

Robson also managed England between 1982 and 1990 — leading them to the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals, only to be undone by the Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’.

Four years later, they came through Group F despite drawing 1-1 with Ireland in the first game, but eventually lost out to West Germany in the last four after penalty shootout heartache.

He had ongoing battles with cancer over the years while continuing to work, and held the position of consultant to Ireland manager Steve Staunton before passing away at the age of 76 in July 2009.

Stan and Robson in 2006. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

A new documentary entitled ‘Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager’ will be screened at Wembley Stadium, St James’ Park and Portman Road in May. It will then be released the following month.

“In the summer of 1995 Bobby Robson was diagnosed with cancer and given just months to live,” the film’s press release reads.

“Miraculously, less than a year Robson later was managing the legendary FC Barcelona – motto ‘More Than A Club.’. But Bobby Robson was more than a manager. The miner’s son from Newcastle played for his country. When he transformed Ipswich into European winners it was clear his real talent lay in coaching. Fearless, his gift was to be at his best when the worst threatened.

Via the Hand of God, Gazza’s tears, England’s greatest world cup abroad to titles in Europe’s top leagues and a Barcelona treble, Robson overcame the most extreme challenges before a career like no other came full circle when he returned to ‘save’ his beloved Newcastle.

“Many of today’s great managers owe their rise to Robson. A daring coach he could spot genius and help it grow. Starring an A list cast (Mourinho, Guardiola, Ronaldo, Gascoigne, Shearer, Lineker, Alex Ferguson) never before seen archive and emotional testimony from Lady Elsie Robson, this is the definitive portrait of one of sport’s most inspirational and influential figures Pioneer Mentor Game-changer Messiah. Bobby Robson #MoreThanAManager”

It looks excellent, here’s the trailer:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!