  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 6 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I’d have had more rights if I’d murdered someone'

Bradley Wiggins and his former team have been accused by MPs of manipulating drug rules.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Mar 2018, 9:00 PM
6 hours ago 7,612 Views 22 Comments
http://the42.ie/3886820
Bradley Wiggins (file pic).
Image: Justin Setterfield
Bradley Wiggins (file pic).
Bradley Wiggins (file pic).
Image: Justin Setterfield

Updated at 20.54

BRADLEY WIGGINS HAS claimed he is the victim of a “smear” campaign after once again strongly refuting allegations of cheating.

A Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee published a lengthy report that said Wiggins and his former employer Team Sky had “crossed an ethical line” by using therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) to enhance performance and not just to treat medical needs.

Wiggins and Team Sky strongly refuted the claims, and the 2012 Tour de France champion has now spoken in a lengthy interview with BBC Sport in which he said: “I’d have had more rights if I’d murdered someone”.

Not at any time in my career did we cross the ethical line,” he said. “I refute that 100%. This is malicious, this is someone trying to smear me.

“[Cycling] is the most scrutinised sport in the world. I can’t control what people are going to think but for some people, whatever you do it is not going to be enough.

“I just don’t know any more in this sport — you are damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

“The widespread effect it has had on the family is just horrific. I am having to pick up the pieces with the kids — I would not wish it on anyone.”

Wiggins was permitted TUEs for the corticosteroid triamcinolone — which is used to treat allergies and respiratory issues — before the 2011 and 2012 Tours, and the 2013 Giro d’Italia.

The DCMS report claimed a “well placed and respected source” stated Wiggins and a small group of riders trained separately ahead of the 2012 season, adding:

“The source said they were all using corticosteroids out of competition to lean down in preparation for the major races that season.”

Refuting the claims, Wiggins said: “Who are these sources? Come out. Go on record. This is serious stuff.

I would have had more rights if I had murdered someone than in this process. I don’t know what his [the source's] motivation is.

“It was completely under medical need and this whole thing has been a complete mess of innuendo and rumour. Nothing has been substantiated and I am having to deal with the fall-out of that now — which is almost impossible. How do I do it?

“There have been no medical records to back that up or substantiate what’s been said. So I am kind of left in the middle here now, trying to pick up the pieces.”

Asked if he could categorically deny he was a cheat, the five-time Olympic champion said: “100%, never throughout my career, no.

“I have worked and had the passion I have had for 15-20 years and to do that to the sport? It’s just absurd.

“These allegations, it’s the worst thing to be accused of, I have said that before, but it is also the hardest thing to prove you haven’t done.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at ‘stupid’ Neville and Henry criticism>

Irish midfielder nominated for Championship fans’ player of the month award>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United got lucky, admits Jose Mourinho
Man United got lucky, admits Jose Mourinho
'It disgusts me... These Chelsea players took a day off'
Last-gasp Matic stunner sees Man United get out of jail at Palace
ARSENAL
'We didn't have the confidence we needed to push ourselves'
'We didn't have the confidence we needed to push ourselves'
Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at 'stupid' Neville and Henry criticism
'Your goalkeeper can’t concede two goals like I did today': Cech acknowledges role in Brighton defeat
FOOTBALL
N'Golo Kante fainted at Chelsea training ground ahead of Man City clash
N'Golo Kante fainted at Chelsea training ground ahead of Man City clash
Pep Guardiola accepts FA charge over yellow ribbon
FA chief apologises for Star of David and swastika comparison
BOXING
'Embarrassed' Canelo tests positive for Clenbuterol ahead of Golovkin sequel
'Embarrassed' Canelo tests positive for Clenbuterol ahead of Golovkin sequel
Leinster Rugby coach eyeing Irish title after impressive pro boxing debut
Deontay Wilder comes back from brink to prove credentials in Brooklyn thriller with Ortiz
RIP
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astoriâs death
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astori’s death
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
MASH actor David Ogden Stiers dies aged 75

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie