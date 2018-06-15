This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 15 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More frustration for Waterford as they drop points in stalemate by the seaside

A goalless draw suits Bray more, as they look to pull clear of the relegation zone.

By Dan Gorman Friday 15 Jun 2018, 9:47 PM
39 minutes ago 887 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4073634
Tempers flared during a tight game.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Tempers flared during a tight game.
Tempers flared during a tight game.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Bray Wanderers 0

Waterford FC 0

Dan Gorman reports from the Carlisle Grounds 

IT WAS ANOTHER evening to forgot by the seaside for Waterford FC as they dropped another two points at the Carlisle Grounds.

An injury time penalty from Gary McCabe rescued a point for Bray in May but a scoreless draw tonight means it’s four points left behind in Co Wicklow for the Blues.

Both sides were toothless in front of goal and can have few complaints about the result which suits the Seagulls far more than Waterford.

Matthew Connor was forced into the first save of the evening on 18 minutes. Cory Galvin allowed Kevin Lynch’s throw-in to roll across his body and he caught it sweetly on the half-volley but Connor leapt to his right and he turned it behind.

There was a nervy moment for Evan Moran when he declined to clear and instead tried to pass to a colleague. His attempt only found Ismahil Akinade, who squared it for Courtney Duffus but he was denied by a brilliant block from Rhys Gorman.

Waterford’s defence failed to spot the run of Craig Walsh on the stroke of half time but McKenna noticed and picked him out.

Walsh side-stepped Connor in the six-yard box but the angle was so tight that he couldn’t shoot.

Courtney Duffus with Sean Harding and Rhys Gorman Courtney Duffus battles for possession with Sean Harding and Rhys Gorman. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Waterford survived that moment but from the next phase, Ronan Coughlan’s cross was deflected by Bastien Hery and very nearly flew into the Waterford net.

Duffus stung Moran’s fingertips when he cut in off the left and let fly. Moran spilled the strike but a defender hacked clear before Akinade could pounce.

Both sides spurned their best chances of the tie within 60 seconds of each other.

Dan Kelly galloped clear down the right for Bray and knocked it into the middle for Coughlan but he fired meekly straight at Connor.

At the other end, John Martin released Akinade who had a defender breathing down his neck and perhaps that played a part as he drilled over.

Bray Wanderers: Evan Moran; Sean Harding, Rhys Gorman,Sean Heaney, Kevin Lynch; Paul O’Conor, Dan McKenna; Daniel Kelly, Craig Walsh, Cory Galvin (Jake Kelly, 90+1); Ronan Coughlan.

Waterford FC: Matthew Connor; Dylan Barnett, Rory Feely, Kenny Browne, Derek Daly; Bastien Hery; John Martin (Dean Walsh, 80), Sander Puri; Gavan Holohan (Dean O’Halloran, 41); Courtney Duffus, Ismahil Akinade.

Referee: Robert Hennessy.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Uruguay break Egyptian hearts as 89th minute Gimenez header snatches dramatic late win

Ex-League of Ireland striker makes switch from Bristol to Salford City

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dan Gorman

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
As it happened: Portugal v Spain, World Cup
Fox have apologised for broadcasting Robbie Williams sticking up his middle finger at the World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
IRELAND
Series on the line for Ireland in fascinating second Test in Melbourne
Series on the line for Ireland in fascinating second Test in Melbourne
Sleepless nights for Schmidt, who looks to keep the wheels firmly on the bus
'Johnny is one of the toughest roosters out there. He’s the maestro'
WORLD CUP 2018
Dramatic last-gasp own goal sees Iran claim their first World Cup win for 20 years
Dramatic last-gasp own goal sees Iran claim their first World Cup win for 20 years
US network apologises for Robbie Williams World Cup gesture
Uruguay break Egyptian hearts as 89th minute Gimenez header snatches dramatic late win
FIFA WORLD CUP
'There is nothing that justifies Julen Lopetegui not being on bench for tomorrow's game'
'There is nothing that justifies Julen Lopetegui not being on bench for tomorrow's game'
'I would just like to leave this press conference because it seems like a funeral'
Mesut Özil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie