  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 22 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Butler backs 'smart' playmaker Godwin to thrive in Connacht midfield

‘He could always carry strongly, early on that was his strength, but now he is a very good ball player.’

By Declan Rooney Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 9:39 AM
58 minutes ago 820 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3917463
Butler training with the Wallabies in Ireland in 2016.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Butler training with the Wallabies in Ireland in 2016.
Butler training with the Wallabies in Ireland in 2016.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CONNACHT FLANKER JARRAD Butler has backed his former Brumbies teammate Kyle Godwin to be a huge success out west.

The pair played together at Super 14 franchise Brumbies, and after Butler has impressed massively in his first season in Connacht, Australian international Godwin will link up with him in the autumn after the end of the southern hemisphere season.

And while the talented midfielder will add plenty to Connacht’s creativity, Butler expects him to be an immediate leader in Kieran Keane’s side.

“I think one of the main things is his smarts, he communicates that as well on the field. Maybe he’s not a ‘bang your chest’ leader but definitely he’s kind of a ‘follow me and I’ll support you’ guy. I think he is going to go well,” said Butler.

“He’s been really building as a player, he’s had a good start to the season so far with the Brumbies too. He’s a really good guy off the field as well, he’ll bring a lot of personality I think. A bit of a larrikin sometimes, I think he’ll fit in to the group really well.

“He is a really good distributor now as well. He could always carry strongly, early on that was his strength, but now he is a very good ball player.

“I’m excited for him to come down I think he’ll fit in really well. I don’t know how he’ll go with the cold weather at first but once he gets his head round that he’ll be alright.”

Jarrad Butler Butler has been a stand-out performer since moving to Connacht. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A narrow defeat to Cheetahs in South Africa dented Connacht’s PRO14 hopes before the two-week lay-off, but they will hope to return to winning ways at home to an Edinburgh team who have already beaten Leinster, Ulster and Munster since the start of February.

The following week they welcome Gloucester to the Sportsground for their Challenge Cup quarter-final and Butler expects a big final few weeks for the men in green.

“Everyone is really looking forward to this block now, it’s very much in the business end, you are playing to keep playing.

“We have a massive one this week. Obviously it is going to be immensely physical, but that’s what we need coming into this block, a real test.

“Going into Gloucester and from where it goes form there. We are just really excited and this is the part of the season you really want to be playing your best footie. Hopefully we do that.”

‘It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam’: Munster set to benefit from Arnold’s Ireland experience

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Giggs more nervous ahead of Wales managerial debut than he ever was as a player
Giggs more nervous ahead of Wales managerial debut than he ever was as a player
Sanchez 'expected something better' from himself after move to Man United
Brazil legend Ronaldo reveals reason behind famous 2002 World Cup haircut
IRELAND
'I think Chinese Whispers came into play post-my injury a year ago' - Heaslip
'I think Chinese Whispers came into play post-my injury a year ago' - Heaslip
'He's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks'
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
ENGLAND
England chiefs give backing to Eddie Jones after worst showing in 31 years
England chiefs give backing to Eddie Jones after worst showing in 31 years
'He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world'
Grand Slam victory the most-watched programme on Irish TV this year

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie