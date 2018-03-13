  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Besiktas player risks up to two years in jail over foul-mouthed rant at referee

The incident took place last year.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 3:34 PM
1 hour ago 2,110 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3901356
Caner Erkin in action against Bayern Munich in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash.
Image: Getty Images
Caner Erkin in action against Bayern Munich in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash.
Caner Erkin in action against Bayern Munich in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash.
Image: Getty Images

TURKISH INTERNATIONAL DEFENDER Caner Erkin, who plays for Istanbul side Besiktas, risks up to two years in jail over an expletive-strewn rant at a referee last year, reports said Tuesday.

Istanbul prosecutors have charged Erkin with insulting an official responsible for public order and asked for between one to two years in jail for the player, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

The incident took place in a match on 23 October between Besiktas and title rivals Basaksehir of Istanbul when referee Mete Kalkavan showed Erkin a yellow card. The player has denied the charges.

Erkin, 29, moved towards Kalkavan gesticulating and shouting vulgar insults at him.

The incident sparked renewed controversy over Erkin, seen as highly talented since his youth and who has had stints at CSKA Moscow and Inter Milan.

There has been growing exasperation over the antics of Erkin, with calls mounting on the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to crack down on the player.

But it’s extremely unusual for a legal case to be opened against a player for his behaviour on the pitch.

Anadolu said that hearings would begin in the next days.

The case is the latest bad news for Besiktas, currently second in the league, after its Portuguese winger Ricardo Quaresma was banned for five matches by the TFF for violent conduct in a Turkish Cup match against Fenerbahce on March 1.

The club’s hardcore fans, who are famously anti-establishment, claim it is the victim of a targeted campaign after winning the league two seasons in a row.

© AFP, 2018

German legend Matthaus blasts Mertesacker: ‘How can he continue to work in football?’

‘This team took a lot of criticism after Friday’ – Rebels rebound against Rovers

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
German legend Matthaus blasts Mertesacker: 'How can he continue to work in football?'
German legend Matthaus blasts Mertesacker: 'How can he continue to work in football?'
'It's a once in a lifetime opportunity' – Kompany eyes title win against Man United
'If I were them, I would think of another player': Mourinho warns Real Madrid off De Gea
FOOTBALL
'I think they can go there and surprise Barcelona:' Chelsea legend Zola
'I think they can go there and surprise Barcelona:' Chelsea legend Zola
Coutinho: Neymar's return to Barcelona 'would be awesome'
'They have no idea about football' - Klopp hits back at Alexander-Arnold critics
IRELAND
Ankle keeps Kearney out of Ireland session, but Healy and Sexton in full training
Ankle keeps Kearney out of Ireland session, but Healy and Sexton in full training
European Commission president: 'Good Friday Agreement must be preserved in all its dimensions'
'We'll have three days of training and then Toulon': Ireland ambition puts the squeeze on provinces
SCOTLAND
Analysis: Joe Schmidt's creative ability shines through on Ireland's power play
Analysis: Joe Schmidt's creative ability shines through on Ireland's power play
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
Ireland move up to second in World Rugby rankings after win over Scotland
ENGLAND
'A week you dream of': Watching on as an U20 in '09, Conor Murray is ready to fulfill Grand ambition
'A week you dream of': Watching on as an U20 in '09, Conor Murray is ready to fulfill Grand ambition
Daly a doubt for England as Jones banks 'painful' lessons before facing Ireland
Ireland say Cian Healy suffered 'a stinger-like injury' but will train fully this week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie