  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cavani unaware he broke Ibrahimovic's PSG goalscoring record

Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani was in a modest mood following his record-breaking performance in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

By The42 Team Monday 30 Apr 2018, 8:03 AM
53 minutes ago 1,279 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3985763
Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani
Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani
Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani

EDINSON CAVANI SAID he did not know about his new record as he surpassed former team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Paris Saint-Germain’s goalscoring charts.

Cavani took his Ligue 1 tally to 115 for French champions PSG after scoring twice in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Guingamp.

Cavani went into the match tied with Ibrahimovic on 113 league goals before his brace helped him leapfrog the Swedish star, whose overall total of 157 was broken by the Uruguay international forward in January.

“I didn’t know that I had set a new record, but I’m happy to have written a little more history with this shirt,” Cavani said.

Cavani came to PSG’s rescue in Paris after the French capital club sensationally fell 2-0 behind against Guingamp.

PSG were trailing by two goals with 15 minutes remaining until Cavani converted a penalty before the Uruguayan salvaged a draw for Unai Emery’s men seven minutes later.

“No, we are not on holiday already. This is not true,” Cavani added. “Sometimes, there are difficult matches. We have won the Ligue 1 title, but we were still trying to concentrate as hard as possible – at 2-0 down, it was important that we at least fought back to draw.

“I am under contract with PSG! I am very good here. I am proud to be here. I hope to continue on this path, which started five years ago. I want to keep winning with this shirt.”

Cavani also paid tribute to head coach Emery, who will leave PSG at the end of the season.

“I congratulate the coach,” the 31-year-old said. “He gave everything, every single day. I wish him the best in his career.”

Barca crowned champions with four games to spare after Messi bags 30th La Liga hat-trick

“I walked down the road. It was the loneliest walk. I said ‘there’s 20 years of my life’”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Cavani unaware he broke Ibrahimovic's PSG goalscoring record
Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation
MANCHESTER UNITED
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
As it happened: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita sees red for the fourth time this season
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita sees red for the fourth time this season
'Easy decision' as Firmino signs long-term contract extension with Liverpool
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie