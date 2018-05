Celtic come from behind to hand Hearts first home loss of the season

Callum McGregor (centre) celebrates with team-mates after the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Tynecastle.

Callum McGregor (centre) celebrates with team-mates after the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Tynecastle.

CHAMPIONS CELTIC CAME from behind to hand Hearts their first home loss of the season, winning 3-1 in today’s Scottish Premiership match.

Kyle Lafferty put his side into the lead, but Dedryck Boyata equalised just three minutes later.

Second-half goals from Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair subsequently sealed the victory for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!