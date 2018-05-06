Celtic come from behind to hand Hearts first home loss of the season

CHAMPIONS CELTIC CAME from behind to hand Hearts their first home loss of the season, winning 3-1 in todayâ€™s ScottishÂ Premiership match.
Kyle Lafferty put his side into the lead, butÂ Dedryck Boyata equalised just three minutes later.
Second-half goals fromÂ Moussa Dembele andÂ Scott Sinclair subsequently sealed the victory for Brendan Rodgersâ€™ side.
More to follow
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Cityâ€™s title celebrations dampened by stalemate as Huddersfield earn precious point>
Mixed fortunes for Irish internationals on Championshipâ€™s final day>
COMMENTS (1)