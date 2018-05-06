  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Celtic come from behind to hand Hearts first home loss of the season

Kyle Lafferty put his side into the lead, but Dedryck Boyata equalised just three minutes later.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 6 May 2018, 4:04 PM
5 minutes ago 33 Views 1 Comment
Callum McGregor (centre) celebrates with team-mates after the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Tynecastle.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Callum McGregor (centre) celebrates with team-mates after the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Tynecastle.
Callum McGregor (centre) celebrates with team-mates after the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Tynecastle.
Image: Jeff Holmes

CHAMPIONS CELTIC CAME from behind to hand Hearts their first home loss of the season, winning 3-1 in today's Scottish Premiership match.

Kyle Lafferty put his side into the lead, butÂ Dedryck Boyata equalised just three minutes later.

Second-half goals fromÂ Moussa Dembele andÂ Scott Sinclair subsequently sealed the victory for Brendan Rodgersâ€™ side.

More to follow

Cityâ€™s title celebrations dampened by stalemate as Huddersfield earn precious point>

Mixed fortunes for Irish internationals on Championshipâ€™s final day>

