Celtic come from behind to hand Hearts first home loss of the season

Callum McGregor (centre) celebrates with team-mates after the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Tynecastle.

CHAMPIONS CELTIC CAME from behind to hand Hearts their first home loss of the season, winning 3-1 in todayâ€™s ScottishÂ Premiership match.

Kyle Lafferty put his side into the lead, butÂ Dedryck Boyata equalised just three minutes later.

Second-half goals fromÂ Moussa Dembele andÂ Scott Sinclair subsequently sealed the victory for Brendan Rodgersâ€™ side.

