Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Celtic left frustrated by Scottish Premiership strugglers at Parkhead

The runaway leaders were held to a 0-0 draw by Dundee tonight.

By AFP Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 10:22 PM
1 hour ago 2,783 Views 3 Comments
Dundee defender Steven Caulker clears with Scott Sinclair close by.
CELTIC SUFFERED A rare setback in their surge to the Scottish Premiership title as struggling Dundee held on for a 0-0 draw at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgersâ€™ side were well below their best, and squandered the few chances they created in a dour clash.

The treble-chasing Hoops remain on course to win the title at a canter, however, after they moved 10 points clear of second-placed Aberdeen with six games remaining.

Dundee are five points clear of Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, and bottom side Partick Thistle.

It was a landmark night for 35-year-old Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who returned from a knee injury which had kept him out since January to make his 200th appearance for the Hoops.

Celtic v Dundee - Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

There was less than three minutes played when Dundee â€˜keeper Elliot Parish was called upon to save a close-range drive from striker Moussa Dembele after he had worked a clever one-two with wide-man James Forrest.

Dundeeâ€™s first attempt on goal in the 11th minute almost saw them take the lead with Simon Murrayâ€™s vicious drive from 25 yards tipped over the crossbar for a corner by Gordon.

Celtic pushed Dundee back again but the Taysiders looked organised, aggressive and resolute, although Parish had to push a Forrest drive past a post just before the half-hour mark before Scott Sinclair headed over from the corner.

Celtic v Dundee - Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata (right) and Dundee's Roarie Deacon. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Celtic enjoyed some luck in added time when Dedryck Boyataâ€™s tackle on Roarie Deacon at the edge of the box saw the ball fly past Gordon, only to rebound off a post.

Parish made saves from Forrest, Stuart Armstrong and Sinclair as Celtic stepped up the tempo at the start of the second half.

In the 87th minute, Jack Hendry headed a Leigh Griffiths free-kick inches past a post but there was to be no late winner for the Scottish champions.

Â© â€“ AFP, 2018

