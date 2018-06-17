This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A game that never ignited, Clare's 2018 revival and Limerick hit a speed bump

There was plenty to digest after today’s encounter in Ennis.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 17 Jun 2018, 7:46 PM
16 minutes ago 706 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4075961
Limerick's Shane Dowling battles for possession with the Clare rearguard.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Limerick's Shane Dowling battles for possession with the Clare rearguard.
Limerick's Shane Dowling battles for possession with the Clare rearguard.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

1. Contrast in closing form of sides in Ennis

There was no disputing the merit of Clare’s victory but the end winning margin reflected the recent schedules these teams have endured. Limerick looked a spent force in the last quarter as they hurled for the third time in 15 days at such a frenetic pace. Tom Morrissey’s 57th minute point was the last time they perturbed the scoreboard operator and that spoke volumes.

Similarly Clare finished like a train, replicating their closing form last Sunday in Thurles. The week break in the middle of this five round series seems to have rejuvenated them. The Banner posted seven points without reply from the 60th minute home to reaffirm a level of superiority that was evident throughout this match.

2. Clare hold the aces over Limerick in attacking battle

Both counties have had some dazzling scoring salvos from forwards in recent weeks but there was only one truly shining in that regard today. Limerick’s attacking sextet posted 0-6 from play while Clare’s hit 0-10 yet Tom Morrissey was responsible for half of Limerick’s tally and was their best forward on view. By the final whistle Gearoid Hegarty, Seamus Flanagan and Graeme Mulcahy – who have all lit up Limerick’s campaign to date – were on the bench.

In contrast the Clare trio of Peter Duggan, Tony Kelly and John Conlon really came to the fore in the second half to leave their stamp on proceedings. Duggan’s markmanship from placed balls was evident and he again weighed in with 0-2 from play late on.

Conlon landed a second-half brace to supplement his pair early on while Kelly engineered the space to prise apart the Limerick rearguard and pick off 0-4. Those returns explained Clare’s control while their robust defence were not broken down by Limerick.

3. An eagerly-awaited contest that failed to ignite

When the programme of games for the Munster round-robin format were unveiled, this match was underlined. Close rivals playing in front of a packed house in a compact venue, meant the meeting of Clare and Limerick always promised much. The fact that there was plenty on the line simply heightened the anticipation.

For the 18,802 patrons present, it fell flat. Much of that was down to Clare’s superiority on the scoreboard. They never trailed and always had at least a three-point cushion from the 30th minute on. There was little flow to the action, handling errors popped up on both sides and there was no real spark in the second half exchanges.

4. Clare’s campaign is turned around

It’s been a remarkable week for the Clare hurlers when you consider that if Jake Morris had not banged the net instead of the upright last Sunday, their race would have been practically run in Munster. Instead they availed of that let-off to plunder the Ian Galvin goal that kickstarted a comeback win and dumped Tipperary out.

Now today they backed that performance up with a success that propels them into a Munster final and sends Limerick towards the earliest round in the All-Ireland series. On 20 May, Clare were defeated at the first hurdle in Munster. To claim three victories on the bounce since then and reach a second successive provincial final, marks this down as an impressive revival.

5. Limerick’s season hits a speed bump

If champions Galway have been regarded as imperious so far this summer, then Limerick have been termed the most improved side. They issued a strong opening statement in defeating Tipperary before excelling against Cork and Waterford. Their band of young players were always going to collide with a roadblock but it had not been envisaged in the fashion of today’s loss.

How they respond will be interesting. This is first speed bump in a campaign that has seen them garner league promotion and mine a few promising results from Munster encounters. They’ll be glad of the chance to take a breath and reassess after a hectic few weeks. The talent they possess is clear but this convincing loss illustrates they remain a project to work on.

Late show as reigning champions Cork edge Waterford to book Munster final spot

0-13 for Duggan, two red cards in first half and clinical Clare sweep past Limerick

