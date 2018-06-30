This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 30 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'England have clear path to World Cup semi-finals'

“If we don’t get to the last four I’d be shocked,” says Paul Merson. What could possibly go wrong?

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Jun 2018, 11:06 AM
31 minutes ago 1,421 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4101042
Gareth Southgate: rested key players against Belgium.
Gareth Southgate: rested key players against Belgium.
Gareth Southgate: rested key players against Belgium.

ENGLAND HAVE A clear path to the World Cup semi-finals and should not be afraid of Colombia, according to former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson.

The Three Lions finished second in Group G, beating Tunisia and Panama, but losing to Belgium, and many have speculated that their finish actually leaves them with an easier route through the tournament.

Indeed, while Belgium could face Brazil or Mexico in the quarter-finals, the Three Lions will play either Sweden or Switzerland, provided they can beat Colombia.

Jose Pekerman’s side topped Group H by two points, having defeated Senegal and Poland, though they also lost to runners-up Japan.

And Merson insists that they provide very little threat to England’s dreams of winning the tournament in Russia.

“I watched Colombia the other day and there’s nothing to be scared of there for England,” he told Sky Sports.

“They are dangerous at set plays but we are as good as anybody at set plays. I was sat there watching the Belgium game saying please don’t score!

“If we don’t get to the last four I’d be shocked. At the start of the tournament, we were saying that if we’d get past the quarter-finals it’d be great but if we don’t get to a semi-final now it won’t have been a very good tournament.”

Despite Merson’s ebullience, he has backed Brazil to win the tournament, despite the Samba stars facing a tricky last 16 encounter against Germany’s conquerors, Mexico.

“I’ve always said we’ve had a chance but at the moment I can’t see past Brazil,” he added.

“However, from here if we don’t reach the semi-finals you have to class it as disappointing. The route we’ve got now is Colombia, who have been poor and had James Rodriguez limp out of the Senegal game.

“Then it’s Sweden or Switzerland. No disrespect to the two countries but if you can’t beat them you are not winning World Cups.”

‘I was at rock bottom and a friend got me a job in a supermarket. I got the call to say that I failed the drugs test’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'England have clear path to World Cup semi-finals'
'England have clear path to World Cup semi-finals'
FIFA backs 'football great' Maradona but urges World Cup star to be respectful
Hope Solo set for RTÉ panel debut as World Cup last 16 schedule is announced
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
They were preoccupied with themselves â Matthaus blasts Germany's Bayern players
They were preoccupied with themselves – Matthaus blasts Germany's Bayern players
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
HURLING
'We'd a vested interest because Timmy Mac was playing': 99 memories as Cork eye Munster double
'We'd a vested interest because Timmy Mac was playing': 99 memories as Cork eye Munster double
Thrilling games and shock results - new round-robin series has been incredible but could be even better
Hogan and Fennelly on Kilkenny bench as Cody rings changes for Leinster final
ENGLAND
Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win the World Cup
Colombia coach wary of confident England in last 16
Here are the times and dates for the 8 last-16 World Cup ties
WORLD CUP 2018
From Cashel to Buenos Aires: the remarkable Irish influence on Argentina's football history
From Cashel to Buenos Aires: the remarkable Irish influence on Argentina's football history
Iranian World Cup star quits international football after criticism affected mother's health
Which was your favourite goal from the World Cup group stages?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie