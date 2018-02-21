  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Thursday 22 February, 2018
Michael's live up to the billing in three-try quarter-final defeat of Clongowes

The Ailesbury Road school impressed as they booked their place in the last four at Donnybrook.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 4:35 PM
9 hours ago 5,963 Views 5 Comments
Ryan Baird celebrates his try.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Ryan Baird celebrates his try.
Ryan Baird celebrates his try.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Clongowes Wood College 13

St Michaelâ€™s College 22

Ryan Bailey reports from DonnybrookÂ 

THE WORD ON the street is that St Michaelâ€™s are this seasonâ€™s frontrunners, and certainly there is growing evidence to suggest the Ailesbury Road school are primed to end their six-year wait to reign supreme at Senior Cup level again.

These remain relatively early days in the competition, and there are still two further hurdles for Emmet MacMahonâ€™s supremely talented side to overcome, but on the basis of this powerful performance, they have the required credentials to go all the way.

This was the highest-quality quarter-final by some distance, and Clongowes deserve credit for that, but try as they might, it is nearly impossible to contend with Michaelâ€™s when they flex their considerable muscle.

Perhaps most impressive was the concentration and application showed by Michaelâ€™s who, having surged into a 22-6 lead, then stood resolutely firm to subdue Clongowesâ€™ desperate attempts to get back into contest.

With ball in hand, Michaelâ€™s are equally formidable as they contain willing runners all over the park and in captain David Ryan, second row Ryan Baird and flanker Scott Penny have three of the most exciting players in the competition.

Baird showed why he is so highly-rated with a brilliantly finished try in the far corner to get his side up and running, and then hooker Lee Barron and Dan Oâ€™Donovan added further scores before and after the interval.

Clongowes, to their credit, displayed admirable resolve to work their way back into the game through number eight Matthew Martin but left themselves with too much to do, as Michaelâ€™s closed the game out to book their place in the last four, where they will face holders Belvedere College.

Dan O'Donovan is tackled by David Wilkinson Dan O'Donovan had a big game for Michael's. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

From the outset, Michaelâ€™s stamped their authority on proceedings and the breakthroughÂ score was started and finished by the second rows.

Matthew Healy collected a kick over the top, drew in the defender and set Andrew Smith galloping away down this near side. The winger beat seven would-be tacklers, including the same player twice as he danced inside and out, before Michaelâ€™s recycled right.

Number eight Oâ€™Donovan maintained the forward momentum with a powerful carry and when he linked again with the supporting Baird, last seasonâ€™s Leinster schools captain showed athleticism and dexterity to still ground after being tackled just short.

If Bairdâ€™s try was evidence of the devastating threat Michaelâ€™s carry from broken play, their second was equally impressive in the manner the forwards and backs combined to retain possession and then pick and drive around the fringes. Hooker Barron was the man to reap the reward after sniping over from close range.

Try number three wasnâ€™t long in arriving, as Michaelâ€™s moved through the gears.

Quick ball allowed scrum-half Rob Gilsenan to move it wide through Ryan and then Chris Cosgrave, with Smith surging clear down the left and although he was halted just short, Michaelâ€™s kept it alive and Oâ€™Donovan wasnâ€™t going to be stopped.

Attempting to progress to the semi-finals for the fifth successive year, Clongowes werenâ€™t going to lie down and gave themselves hope of an unlikely comeback afterÂ a period of sustained, and controlled, possession yielded seven points.

While Michaelâ€™s showed all their defensive qualities, with quick line speed and a tireless work ethic, to shut the door time and time again, the wall of skyblue shirts was breached when John Maher spotted a gap and Martin took full advantage to give the Kildare school a lifeline.

St. Michaelâ€™s huddle before the game Michael's are through to the semi-finals. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

But through their dynamic pack, Michaelâ€™s took the sting out of the game and in the end comfortably got across the line even allowing for Ryanâ€™s missed penalty attempt in the final exchanges.

It mattered little.Â Michaelâ€™s surge into the business end, where theyâ€™ll take some stopping. It could just be their year.

Clongowes scorers:Tries: Matthew Martin
Penalties: Ben Oâ€™Shea [2 from 2]
Conversions: Ben Oâ€™Shea [1 from 1]St Michaelâ€™s scorers:

Tries: Ryan Baird, Lee Barron, Dan Oâ€™Donovan.
Penalties: David Ryan [1 from 2]
Conversions: David Ryan [2 from 3]

CLONGOWES WOOD COLLEGE: 15. Charlie Gallen, 14. John Maher, 13. Joe Carroll, 12. Ben Oâ€™Shea, 11. Connell Kennelly, 10. David Wilkinson, 9. Conrad Daly; 1. Conor Duff, 2. Bobby Sheehan, 3. Ryan McMahon, 4. Dan Beggs, 5. Tom Coghlan, 6. Anthony Ryan (captain), 7. John Durkan, 8. Matthew Martin.

Replacements: 16. Calum Dowling, 17. Luke McMahon, 18. Rossa Oâ€™Kane, 19. Gavin Dowling, 20. Michael Colivet, 21. Max Dowling, 22. Sean Donovan, 23. David Hanly.

ST MICHAELâ€™S COLLEGE: 15. Chris Cosgrave, 14. Mark Oâ€™Brien, 13. David Ryan (captain), 12. Jay Barron, 11. Andrew Smith, 10. David Moran, 9. Rob Gilsenan; 1. Jack Boyle, 2. Lee Barron, 3. Chris Hennessy, 4. Matthew Healy, 5. Ryan Baird, 6. Jody Booth, 7. Scott Penny, 8. Dan Oâ€™Donovan.

Replacements: 16. Pierce Fenney, 17. Adam Peat, 18. Fionn Finlay, 19. John Fish, 20. Mark Hernan, 21. Des McCarthy, 22. Mark Earle, 23. Jeff Oâ€™Loughlin.

Referee: Nigel Correll.

Maryâ€™s survive grandstand finale to see off gallant Roscrea in nine-try thriller

Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

