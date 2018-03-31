We’re live from the Sportsground as Kieran Keane’s side bid to reach the last four.
Liveblog
Pat Lam is back in Galway this afternoon and has just received a warm reception from the Clan Terrace. The former Connacht head coach is on duty for BT Sport 3 alongside Brian O’Driscoll and Lawrence Dallaglio.
A little under half an hour until kick-off, but to whet your appetite further, why not browse some of our pre-match offerings:
TEAM NEWS: As for Gloucester, they’ve made six changes from the side which defeated London Irish last weekend, with internationals Ben Morgan and Ross Moriarty back to form a strong back row unit.
Former Ulster prop John Afoa makes his 100th appearance for the Premiership side, while Welsh out-half Owen Williams gets the hod ahead of Billy Burns, who is named among the replacements.
Gloucester:
15. Jason Woodward
14. Charlie Sharples
13. Henry Trinder
12. Mark Atkinson
11. Tom Marshall
10. Owen Williams
9. Willi Heinz
1. Val Rapava Ruskin
2. James Hanson
3. John Afoa
4. Ed Slater
5. Jeremy Thrush
6. Ross Moriarty
7. Lewis Ludlow
8. Ben Morgan
Replacements:
16. Motu Matu’u
17. Josh Hohneck
18. Fraser Balmain
19. Tom Savage
20. Ruan Ackermann
21. Callum Braley
22. Billy Burns
23. Billy Twelvetrees.
TEAM NEWS: Kieran Keane has been boosted by the return of Bundee Aki and Kieran Marmion for this afternoon, with the Grand Slam-winning pair joined in a strong XV by fellow internationals Tiernan O’Halloran, Finlay Bealham and Quinn Roux.
Jack Carty — the competition’s leading scorer this season — and Dave Heffernan are both poised to make their 100th appearances for the province, while John Muldoon captains the hosts from number eight.
Connacht:
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Bundee Aki
12. Tom Farrell
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Denis Buckley
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux
6. Eoin McKeon
7. Jarrad Butler
8. John Muldoon (captain)
Replacements:
16. Dave Heffernan
17. Peter McCabe
18. Conor Carey
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Eoghan Masterson
21. Caolin Blade
22. Craig Ronaldson
23. Darragh Leader.
The scene is set at the Sportsground.
Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of Connacht’s season-defining Challenge Cup quarter-final against Gloucester from the Sportsground.
With their Pro14 form trailing off in recent weeks, this competition has taken on added significance for the western province and Kieran Keane admitted that it is now win or bust for his side.
It’s a gloriously sunny day in Galway and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens, with kick-off fast approaching at 1pm.
COMMENTS (5)