10 mins ago

TEAM NEWS: As for Gloucester, they’ve made six changes from the side which defeated London Irish last weekend, with internationals Ben Morgan and Ross Moriarty back to form a strong back row unit.

Former Ulster prop John Afoa makes his 100th appearance for the Premiership side, while Welsh out-half Owen Williams gets the hod ahead of Billy Burns, who is named among the replacements.

Gloucester:

15. Jason Woodward

14. Charlie Sharples

13. Henry Trinder

12. Mark Atkinson

11. Tom Marshall

10. Owen Williams

9. Willi Heinz

1. Val Rapava Ruskin

2. James Hanson

3. John Afoa

4. Ed Slater

5. Jeremy Thrush

6. Ross Moriarty

7. Lewis Ludlow

8. Ben Morgan

Replacements:

16. Motu Matu’u

17. Josh Hohneck

18. Fraser Balmain

19. Tom Savage

20. Ruan Ackermann

21. Callum Braley

22. Billy Burns

23. Billy Twelvetrees.