  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 21 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All Blacks legend Conrad Smith to hang up his boots at the end of the season

The 36-year-old won two World Cups with New Zealand.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 4:54 PM
37 minutes ago 1,289 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3916522

ALL BLACKS LEGEND Conrad Smith will end his playing days at the end of the season, as he considers a move into coaching and further work with International Rugby Players.

The 36-year-old has been with Top 14 club Pau since 2015 but is ready to end his professional playing career at the end of this campaign.

Smith is one of the All Blacks’ greatest players ever, having earned 94 caps in their midfield and helped them to World Cup successes in 2011 and 2015, as well as the 2005 Test series victory against the Lions.

Conrad Smith Smith playing against Ireland in 2012. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The former Hurricanes centre worked with the New Zealand Rugby Players Association during his time as an All Black and has been involved with International Rugby Players – who announced a move to Dublin today – in more recent times.

A qualified lawyer, Smith could move into a bigger role with International Rugby Players upon retirement, but his deeply intelligent rugby brain would also be suited to coaching and it’s something he is keen to try out.

“I’m going to finish up this year and I think I will spend a year or two either doing a little bit of work with International Rugby Players, but also within rugby itself and the coaching set-up and see what I like,” Smith told The42 in Dublin today.

“While I was playing, it was cool that I could do it [working with the players' associations] and it was something a little bit different outside of rucks and the tactics of the game.

“It’s certainly something that has interested me for a while. It stems from the fact that I just love rugby.”

Smith remains a key player with Pau for now and has started 17 games for the club in the Top 14 this season, continuing to show his class in the 13 shirt outside Kiwi out-half Colin Slade.

This will be his last season on the pitch, however, and his retirement is sure to be met with major tributes from New Zealand, as well as the rest of the rugby world.

Smith has always been a classy presence on the pitch for Wellington, the Hurricanes, New Zealand and Pau, with his defensive intelligence matched by creative and incisive attacking play.

Read about Smith’s work with International Rugby Players on The42 this weekend.

Grand Slam success will leave All Blacks wary of the threat that Ireland pose

Keane continues to shape squad for next season with new contracts for four backs

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
RORY MCILROY
Rory McIlroy credits Wayne Rooney for inspiring his improved putting
Rory McIlroy credits Wayne Rooney for inspiring his improved putting
Tiger Woods has now climbed an incredible 551 places in the world rankings this year
McIlroy: Bay Hill victory is a huge confidence boost for Masters
FOOTBALL
Brazil legend Ronaldo reveals reason behind famous 2002 World Cup haircut
Brazil legend Ronaldo reveals reason behind famous 2002 World Cup haircut
Griezmann wants club future resolved before World Cup amid interest from Barcelona
'He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world'
ENGLAND
England chiefs give backing to Eddie Jones after worst showing in 31 years
England chiefs give backing to Eddie Jones after worst showing in 31 years
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
Grand Slam victory the most-watched programme on Irish TV this year

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie