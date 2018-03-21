  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 21 March, 2018
Keane continues to shape squad for next season with new contracts for four backs

Cian Kelleher, Craig Ronaldson, Eoin Griffin and Darragh Leader have all signed new deals out west.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 1:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,781 Views 4 Comments
Kelleher and Ronaldson have been rewarded with new deals.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FOLLOWING THE ADDITION of Wallaby Kyle Godwin for next season, Connacht coach Kieran Keane has moved to secure the future of four of his current squad, with Cian Kelleher, Craig Ronaldson, Eoin Griffin and Darragh Leader all signing new contracts.

The four backs have all put pen-to-paper on new deals with the western province ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, which follows a contract extension for Eoghan Masterson and the signing of Robin Copeland from Munster.

Connacht also recently announced that three of their academy players – Cillian Gallagher, Conan O’Donnell and Peter Claffey — have agreed professional terms with the province for next season.

Winger Kelleher, who arrived from Leinster in 2016, has impressed during his time at the Sportsground, making 32 appearances and scoring 9 tries. However, there are fears his season is over with an ankle injury he sustained in South Africa a fortnight ago.

Ronaldson played a key role in Connacht’s Pro12-winning season in 2016 and the versatile back has become a valuable member of the squad, featuring 81 times in total for the province. The out-half/centre has scored 50 points already this season.

Connacht natives Griffin and Leader have also committed their futures to the province, with the latter scoring three tries in 15 appearances this campaign.

“Our squad list for the 2018/19 season is really taking shape now and it is great that these four important players have extended their contracts,” Keane said.

“I have been really impressed with what I have seen of all four players so far and they will be central to our ambitions next season.”

Commenting on the latest contract extensions, Connacht CEO, Willie Ruane, said: “We are delighted that Cian Kelleher, Craig Ronaldson, Eoin Griffin and Darragh Leader have all extended their contracts. They are four important backs that will further strengthen our options next season. They are also four ambitious young players who are determined to bring further success to Connacht.”

Connacht host Edinburgh in the Pro14 on Friday evening [KO 7.35pm, TG4].

IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women’s coach

Grand Slam success will leave All Blacks wary of the threat that Ireland pose

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

