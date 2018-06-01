This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Derby delight for City as Buckley, Cummins and Sadlier keep 100% home record intact

The champions got the better of Waterford tonight at Turner’s Cross.

By Paul Dollery Friday 1 Jun 2018, 9:52 PM
53 minutes ago 1,752 Views 5 Comments
Cork City 3
Waterford 0

Paul Dollery reports from Turner’s Cross

A FOURTH GOAL in as many games from Garry Buckley sent Cork City on their way to a fourth consecutive win in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The in-form midfielder broke the deadlock against neighbours Waterford on the stroke of half-time, before Graham Cummins and Kieran Sadlier put the result beyond doubt in the second half as the champions continued their flawless home form.

Garry Buckley has words with David Webster Garry Buckley and Dave Webster exchange views. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In front of a 4,834 crowd, City maintained their 100% record at Turner’s Cross in 2018 to remain within touching distance of leaders Dundalk, who they can overtake at the top of the table by winning their game in hand against Derry City here on Monday.

Both sides made one change from last weekend, when City were 3-1 winners away to St Patrick’s Athletic and Waterford recorded a 4-0 home win over Derry City. Barry McNamee started on the wing for the Leesiders at the expense of Karl Sheppard, while John Martin came into Waterford’s midfield to replace Sander Puri, who was on international duty with Estonia.

With manager Alan Reynolds recovering from a horrific assault last weekend, first-team coach Paul Cashin was calling the shots for the visitors from the touchline. He was accompanied in the dugout by former Ireland international Noel Hunt, who joined the club this week in a player/assistant manager role but is ineligible for action until 1 July.

Noel Hunt Noel Hunt at Turner's Cross. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Waterford had the better of the opening quarter, during which they mostly restricted the home side to counter attacks. Izzy Akinade had a couple of chances to open the scoring for last season’s First Division winners but Mark McNulty spoiled both.

Akinade was first denied by the veteran goalkeeper in the sixth minute after being played through by the excellent Bastien Hery. The former Bohemians striker then did well to control a long clearance out of defence, but his effort was easy for McNulty to deal with.

Kieran Sadlier grabbed the headlines last weekend after scoring from inside his own box against Pat’s, and the former Ireland U21 international went close to adding another stunning strike to his repertoire this evening. He cut in from the left and unleashed a ferocious shot from 25 yards out, but Lawrence Vigouroux tipped the ball over.

Kieran Sadlier and Rory Feely Cork City's Kieran Sadlier and Rory Feely of Waterford collide. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

City striker Graham Cummins and Waterford defender Dave Webster scuffed chances at either end before Barry McNamee was the width of a post away from breaking the deadlock, as John Caulfield’s side began to see more of the ball in the final third.

After McNamee struck the woodwork in the 27th minute, Colm Horgan gathered the rebound and crossed for Cummins. His header went straight at on-loan goalkeeper Vigouroux, who was playing his final game for Waterford before returning to Swindon Town.

Cummins did ask a more difficult question of Vigouroux moments later, however, with his low drive from the edge of the box forcing the former Liverpool stopper to push the ball away for a corner.

Sean Maguire at the game Ireland striker Sean Maguire watched from the stands as two of his former clubs did battle. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Vigouroux was involved again with just two minutes of normal time remaining in the half, when Sadlier appealed for a penalty as he claimed to have been brought down by the Blues goalkeeper. Referee Rob Harvey disagreed, but City managed to grab the lead before his half-time whistle blew nevertheless.

After Webster was booked for a meaty challenge on Buckley, McNamee directed his free-kick into the box towards Cummins. His header fell to Buckley, who poked the ball home from close range to give the champions the upper hand.

Bidding to become the first team to avoid defeat at Turner’s Cross this season, Waterford enjoyed the bulk of the possession after the restart as they went in search of a leveller. John Martin called McNulty into action with a long-range effort, but in general they struggled to carve open City, who have conceded just once in their last 11 home games.

Garry Buckley celebrates scoring his sides opening goal Garry Buckley celebrates after his goal. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cummins scored his 10th goal of the season in the 76th minute, heading in a cross from the right from substitute Karl Sheppard after some good work by Sadlier.

Three minutes later, Sheppard was also central to City’s third, another cross from the winger finding Cummins at the back post. His knockdown fell into the path of Sadlier, who finished emphatically to take his own tally for the campaign to nine.

City came close to increasing their lead further in the closing stages, but Sheppard’s strike came back off the post and Sadlier was denied by Vigouroux in a one-on-one.

Gavan Holohan dejected Dejected Waterford midfielder Gavan Holohan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Waterford were in with a shout of taking something back up the N25 for most of this game, but in the end it was comfortable for the hosts.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Colm Horgan, Alan Bennett, Sean McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack (Steven Beattie, 78), Jimmy Keohane; Barry McNamee (Karl Sheppard, 65), Garry Buckley, Kieran Sadlier; Graham Cummins (Josh O’Hanlon, 82).

WATERFORD: Lawrence Vigouroux; Rory Feely, Kenny Browne, Dave Webster, Dylan Barnett; Bastien Hery; Faysel Kasmi (Dean Walsh, 78), Gavan Holohan; John Martin; Izzy Akinade, Courtney Duffus.

Referee: Rob Harvey

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

