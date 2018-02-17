Corofin lose full-forward to controversial red card 74 seconds into All-Ireland semi-final

ONE MINUTE AND 14 seconds into Corofin’s All-Ireland semi-final with Moorefield, their hopes of making it to St Patrick’s Day took a major hit when full-forward Martin Farragher picked up a controversial red card.

Farragher was deemed to have made contact with full-back Liam Healy’s head and was dismissed by Derek O’Mahony.

Corofin were warm favourites to account for Moorefield, but were reduced to 14 men before they even could draw breath in this game at O’Connor Park.

The sides went into the half-time break locked at 0-2 apiece.

