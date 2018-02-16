No David Clifford in Kerry side to face Monaghan

DAVID CLIFFORD WAS absent as Kerry named their side for the Allianz Football League Round 3 Division 1 fixture against Monaghan on Sunday.

The youngster picked up a hamstring injury in a previous win against Mayo and is still unavailable as a result of the setback.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice has gone with the same XV he named last week, before the fixture was postponed due to adverse weather conditions and rescheduled for this weekend.

Monaghan have also gone with the same side they originally went with last week.

Kerry

1 Shane Murphy (Captain) (Dr Crokes)

2 Shane Enright (Tarbert)

3 Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4 Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks)

5 Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6 Andrew Barry (Na Gaeil)

7 Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

8 Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9 Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10 Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

11 Dáithí Casey (Dr Crokes)

12 Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13 Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys)

14 Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15 Barry John Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys)

Subs

16 Brian Kelly Killarney (Legion)

17 Brendan O’Sullivan (Valentia)

18 Matthew Flaherty (Dingle)

19 Éanna Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht)

20 Cormac Coffey (Kerins O’Rahilly)

21 Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

22 Brian Ó Seanacháin (Ballydonoghue)

23 Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)

24 Michael Geaney (Dingle)

25 Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

26 Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (An Bhoth)

2. Kieran Duffy (Leachtain)

3. Conor Boyle (Cluain Tiobraid)

4. Barry Kerr (Cearra Craobh Mhairtín)

5. Neil Mc Adam (Na Cláirsigh Mhuineacháin)

6. Paraic Mc Guirk (Seán Mac Diarmada)

7. Karl O’Connell (Tigh Thalainn)

8. Darren Hughes (An Bhoth)

9. Niall Kearns (Seán Mac Diarmada)

10. Dessie Ward (Béal Átha Beithe)

11. Dermot Malone (Fág An Bealach)

12. Fintan Kelly (Cluain Eois)

13. Conor Mc Carthy (An Bhoth)

14. Jack Mc Carron (Curraichín)

15. David Garland (Domhnach Maighean)

Subs

16. Shane Garland (Domhnach Maighean)

17. Ryan Wylie (Béal Átha Beithe)

18. Colin Walshe (Dubhamlacht)

19. Dessie Mone (Cluain Tiobraid)

20. Ryan Mc Anespie (Scairbh na gCaorach)

21. Thomas Kerr (Cearra Béal Átha Beithe)

22. Owen Duffy (Leachtain)

23. Paudie Mc Kenna (Gaeil Triúcha)

24. Darren Freeman (Naomh Bríd, BÁC)

25. Drew Wylie (Béal Átha Beithe)

26. Conor Mc Manus (Cluain Tiobraid)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!