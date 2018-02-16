  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Clare and Cork show their hand ahead of Sunday's Cusack Park showdown

Throw-in at Cusack Park is 2pm.

By Emma Duffy Friday 16 Feb 2018, 10:42 PM
2 hours ago 2,945 Views 2 Comments
Cork's Eoin Cadogan and Clare's Peter Duggan in action earlier this year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BOTH CLARE AND Cork have named their respective starting teams as they go head-to-head at Cusack Park, Ennis on Sunday (throw-in 2pm, TG4).

The Banner side shows two changes from the side that beat Kilkenny in Nowlan Park two weeks ago — Mikey O’Malley comes in for David Fitzgerald at wing back, while Niall Deasy replaces Cathal Malone in the forwards.

Cork manager John Meyler meanwhile has made four changes to his last starting team.

Anthony Nash takes the number one jersey in place of Patrick Collins, and Colm Spillane replaces Conor O’Sullivan in the half-back line.

Luke Meade starts and forms the midfield partnership with Mark Ellis, while Darragh Fitzgibbon and Daniel Kearney make way. Kanturk’s Darren Browne then takes up Ellis’ previous position in defence.

The same six forwards start but there are some positional changes in place.

Clare go into Round Three of the Division 1A National Hurling Leahue on maximum points after beating Tipperary and Kilkenny, while the Rebels will be hoping to build on their opening-round win over the Cats following a loss to Wexford last time out.

Clare:

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)
4. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) — Captain

5. Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley)
6. David McInerney (Tulla)
7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)
11. John Conlon (Clonlara)
12. David Reidy (Éire Óg)

13. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)
14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Subs:

16. Andrew Fahy
17. David Fitzgerald
18. Gearoid O’Connell
19. Ian Galvin
20. Daragh Corry
21. Conor McGrath
22. Cathal Malone
23. Ryan Taylor
24. Eoin Quirke
25. Jason McCarthy
26. Mikey O’Neill

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Eoin Cadagon (Douglas)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Darren Browne (Kanturk)
6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Robbie O Flynn (Erins Own)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas) — Captain
12. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

13. Alan Cadagon (Douglas)
14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
15. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

Subs:

16. Patrick Collins
17. Conor O’Sullivan
18. Mark Coleman
19. David Griffin
20. Lorcan McLoughlin
21. Brian Lawton
22. Daniel Kearney
23. Darragh Fitzgibbon
24. Jack O Connor
25. Shane Kingston
26. Robert O Shea

Dublin boss Pat Gilroy shakes things up for crucial Limerick clash

Davy Fitzgerald names side as Wexford target three from three in 1A against Tipp

