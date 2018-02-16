Clare and Cork show their hand ahead of Sunday's Cusack Park showdown

BOTH CLARE AND Cork have named their respective starting teams as they go head-to-head at Cusack Park, Ennis on Sunday (throw-in 2pm, TG4).

The Banner side shows two changes from the side that beat Kilkenny in Nowlan Park two weeks ago — Mikey O’Malley comes in for David Fitzgerald at wing back, while Niall Deasy replaces Cathal Malone in the forwards.

Cork manager John Meyler meanwhile has made four changes to his last starting team.

Anthony Nash takes the number one jersey in place of Patrick Collins, and Colm Spillane replaces Conor O’Sullivan in the half-back line.

Luke Meade starts and forms the midfield partnership with Mark Ellis, while Darragh Fitzgibbon and Daniel Kearney make way. Kanturk’s Darren Browne then takes up Ellis’ previous position in defence.

The same six forwards start but there are some positional changes in place.

Clare go into Round Three of the Division 1A National Hurling Leahue on maximum points after beating Tipperary and Kilkenny, while the Rebels will be hoping to build on their opening-round win over the Cats following a loss to Wexford last time out.

Clare:

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)

4. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) — Captain

5. Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley)

6. David McInerney (Tulla)

7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)

11. John Conlon (Clonlara)

12. David Reidy (Éire Óg)

13. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Subs:

16. Andrew Fahy

17. David Fitzgerald

18. Gearoid O’Connell

19. Ian Galvin

20. Daragh Corry

21. Conor McGrath

22. Cathal Malone

23. Ryan Taylor

24. Eoin Quirke

25. Jason McCarthy

26. Mikey O’Neill

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. Eoin Cadagon (Douglas)

4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Darren Browne (Kanturk)

6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)

9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Robbie O Flynn (Erins Own)

11. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas) — Captain

12. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

13. Alan Cadagon (Douglas)

14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

15. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

Subs:

16. Patrick Collins

17. Conor O’Sullivan

18. Mark Coleman

19. David Griffin

20. Lorcan McLoughlin

21. Brian Lawton

22. Daniel Kearney

23. Darragh Fitzgibbon

24. Jack O Connor

25. Shane Kingston

26. Robert O Shea

