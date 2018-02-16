Davy Fitzgerald names side as Wexford target three from three in 1A against Tipp

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS named his Wexord team to face Tipperary in tomorrow night’s Division 1A National Hurling League clash (throw-in 7pm, live on eir sport).

With two wins from two, Wexford sit top of 1A thanks to score difference as they travel to Semple Stadium to face the 2016 All-Ireland senior champions.

Fitzgerald has opted for two personnel changes to the starting lineup who defeated Cork two weeks ago — David Dunne comes in for Cathal Dubar in the forwards, while Willie Devereux gets the nod ahead of Simon Donohoe in defence.

Tipperary, meanwhile have made five changes.

Wexford:

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Damien Reck (Oylegate/Glenbrien)

3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

4. Willie Devereux (St Martin’s)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossbeg/Ballymurn)

6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’) – captain

7. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Annes’)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

9. Shaun Murphy (Oulart The Ballagh)

10. Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)

11. David Dunne (Davidstown/Courtnacuddy)

12. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)

13. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)

14. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

15. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)

Subs:

16. Conor O’Leary

17. Aaron Maddock

18. Eanna Martin

19. Conor Firman

20. Harry Kehoe

21. Cathal Dunbar

22. Rory O’Connor

23. Michael O’Regan

24. Joe O’Connor

25. Colm Kehoe

26. Garry Molloy

Source: Wexford GAA official website.

