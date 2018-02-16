Davy Fitzgerald names side as Wexford target three from three in 1A against Tipp

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS named his Wexord team to face Tipperary in tomorrow night’s Division 1A National Hurling League clash (throw-in 7pm, live on eir sport).
With two wins from two, Wexford sit top of 1A thanks to score difference as they travel to Semple Stadium to face the 2016 All-Ireland senior champions.
Fitzgerald has opted for two personnel changes to the starting lineup who defeated Cork two weeks ago — David Dunne comes in for Cathal Dubar in the forwards, while Willie Devereux gets the nod ahead of Simon Donohoe in defence.
Tipperary, meanwhile have made five changes.
Wexford:
1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)
2. Damien Reck (Oylegate/Glenbrien)
3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)
4. Willie Devereux (St Martin’s)
5. Paudie Foley (Crossbeg/Ballymurn)
6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’) – captain
7. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Annes’)
8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)
9. Shaun Murphy (Oulart The Ballagh)
10. Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)
11. David Dunne (Davidstown/Courtnacuddy)
12. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)
13. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)
14. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)
15. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)
Subs:
16. Conor O’Leary
17. Aaron Maddock
18. Eanna Martin
19. Conor Firman
20. Harry Kehoe
21. Cathal Dunbar
22. Rory O’Connor
23. Michael O’Regan
24. Joe O’Connor
25. Colm Kehoe
26. Garry Molloy
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Colm Cavanagh set for first Tyrone appearance of the year in re-fixed McKenna Cup final
‘He’s effectively missing out on an All-Ireland final. How often do you get that chance?’
COMMENTS (3)