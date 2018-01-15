Trailblazing black England player Regis dies, aged 59

FORMER WEST BROMWICH Albion and Coventry forward Cyrille Regis, who blazed a trail for black footballers in the English game has died at the age of 59, the Professional Footballers’ Association announced today.
Regis, born in French Guiana, won five caps for England between 1982 and 1987, having been one of the stars of the Baggies team between 1977 and 1984.
He scored 112 goals in 297 appearances for Albion before moving on to Coventry, winning the FA Cup with the Sky Blues in 1987.
Along with Laurie Cunningham and Brendon Batson, who joined West Brom in 1978, the trio of black players were nicknamed “The Three Degrees” after the singing trio of the same name.
Tributes have been paid today to Regis.
