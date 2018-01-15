Trailblazing black England player Regis dies, aged 59

FORMER WEST BROMWICH Albion and Coventry forward Cyrille Regis, who blazed a trail for black footballers in the English game has died at the age of 59, the Professional Footballers’ Association announced today.

Cyrille Regis pictured in action for West Brom. Source: EMPICS Sport

Regis, born in French Guiana, won five caps for England between 1982 and 1987, having been one of the stars of the Baggies team between 1977 and 1984.

Former West Bromwich Albion player Cyrille Regis during a Premier League match at The Hawthorns. Source: Mike Egerton

He scored 112 goals in 297 appearances for Albion before moving on to Coventry, winning the FA Cup with the Sky Blues in 1987.

Along with Laurie Cunningham and Brendon Batson, who joined West Brom in 1978, the trio of black players were nicknamed “The Three Degrees” after the singing trio of the same name.

Tributes have been paid today to Regis.

Terribly sad news this morning that footballing pioneer Cyrille Regis has died aged 59.



A true gentleman and legend, he will be deeply missed. Our sympathies to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/93JQ5LZlCa — PFA (@PFA) January 15, 2018 Source: PFA /Twitter

Devastated this morning my hero my pioneer the man behind the reason I wanted to play football has passed away 😢 my heart goes out to all his family RIP Cyrille Regis pic.twitter.com/145idFZopb — Andrew Cole (@vancole9) January 15, 2018 Source: Andrew Cole /Twitter

What a man. What a centre-forward! One of my earliest football memories was walking into WBA for a trial as a 13 year old kid, seeing Cyrille Regis and being in awe of him. RIP big man 😢 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 15, 2018 Source: Alan Shearer /Twitter

Heavy heart this morning, just heard that Cyrille Regis has passed away age 59. He was more than just a footballer, he blazed a trail for every black player who followed him, an inspiration to myself and many players of my era. A humble man and a great man.#RIPC — Brighty (@Mark__Bright) January 15, 2018 Source: Brighty /Twitter

