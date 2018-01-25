Ex-Cork City defender Darren Dennehy follows brother Billy to Limerick

LIMERICK HAVE BEEN busy in the transfer market and today announced the signing of defender Darren Dennehy.

The Tralee native arrives from St Patrick’s Athletic a week after his brother Billy made the same switch.

SIGNING: #LimerickFC are delighted to announce the signing of central defender Darren Dennehy, who was most recently with Saint Patrick's Athletic.



The 29-year-old - who previously played with Cork City - will wear squad number 27.#WelcometoLimerick pic.twitter.com/LYHqpMi8P6 — Limerick FC (@LimerickFCie) January 25, 2018 Source: Limerick FC /Twitter

29-year-old centre-half spent time in England on the books at Everton, Cardiff City and Barnet before returning to Ireland to join Cork City in 2013. He’s been with the Saints for the past two years.

Along with the Dennehy brothers, new Limerick boss Tommy Barrett has also brought in Eoin Wearan (Bohemians), Mark O’Sullivan (Waterford), Daniel Kearns (Sligo Rovers), Danny Morriessey (Finn Harps), Cian Coleman (Cobh Ramblers), Connor Ellis (Cork City) and Shaun Kelly (Ballynanty Rovers).

They kick off the 2018 Premier Division campaign against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday, 17 February (7.45pm).

