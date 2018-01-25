  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'One of the best attacking players in the world' Sanchez to make Man United debut at Yeovil

The Premier League club travel to Huish Park for an FA Cup fourth round tie tomorrow night.

By AFP Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 2:43 PM
7 hours ago 4,916 Views 31 Comments
Sanchez could make his bow tomorrow night.
Image: Twitter/Man Utd
Image: Twitter/Man Utd

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Jose Mourinho has hailed new signing Alexis Sanchez as one of the “best attacking players in the world”, confirming he will be in the squad to face Yeovil in the FA Cup tomorrow.

United travel to the fourth-tier club at the start of a weekend that will also see Premier League leaders Manchester City tested by Championship high-fliers Cardiff and Liverpool taking on West Brom in the fourth round.

Chile international Sanchez, 29, completed his transfer from Arsenal on Monday in a straight swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction.

Sanchez is available for the Huish Park tie because he did not appear for Arsenal in their third-round loss at Nottingham Forest.

“We’ve got one of the best attacking players in the world. I think he’ll be very important for us because we want to have the best players possible,” Mourinho told reporters.

Alexis is a player that becomes more than a player because of his multi-functionality,” he added. “I say he can play in four different positions in attack.”

Earlier this week Yeovil, playing United in the FA Cup for the second time in four seasons, reacted to Sanchez’s potential debut on their home ground.

Yeovil dressing roomo Source: Twitter/YTFC

Mourinho was asked about the possibility of another big acquisition, the return of Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford.

“Madrid is on fire, the results are not good,” said the United boss. “I care about the club. I am the last one to add fire. Cristiano is the kind of player that every manager and club wants but only one manager and club can have him, [Zinedine] Zidane and Real Madrid.”

Pep Guardiola’s City remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple after reaching the final of the League Cup this week but have a tough challenge on their hands against Cardiff, third in the Championship.

Guardiola made clear where his priorities lie after beating Bristol City to reach the Wembley showpiece.

“I like the Premier League a lot, because every single weekend or every three days you have to be ready,” he said. “For me that is more important. The Champions League is the most beautiful, the most prestigious.

But the Premier League is something special — like it was the La Liga for me or the Bundesliga in Germany. After that the FA Cup is important, and now we are in the final of the League Cup we try to win that.”

Chelsea take on Newcastle in an all-Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge, licking their wounds after defeat to Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

For all his league success at Juventus and Chelsea, boss Antonio Conte has yet to win a cup as a manager.

In another all Premier-League tie, Liverpool play West Brom, looking to bounce back after defeat to bottom club Swansea ended their 18-match winning run in all competitions.

Nottingham Forest’s reward for dumping out champions Arsenal in the third round is a trip to play Hull.

- (C) AFP 2018

