'I hope he stops now': Haye hints at retirement after Bellew defeat

DAVID HAYE WILL consider his boxing future after being stopped for a second time by Tony Bellew in London on Saturday.

Despite being favourite for his repeat fight with Bellew, Haye was again on the canvas as the former WBA heavyweight champion came up short.

Haye’s challenge came to an end in the fifth as the referee stepped in, the 37-year-old having been knocked down two rounds earlier.

What lies ahead for Haye remains uncertain, and he has hinted retirement is an option.

“I’ll have to go back and review exactly what happened then make a decision,” he told talkSPORT.

“It’s never good to make a decision when everything is up in the air.

“Tony boxed better than I did, plain and simple, and the better man won.

“Nobody can say they didn’t get a good night’s entertainment. They definitely got their money’s worth, but the better man won on the night, Tony Bellew, so congratulations to him.”

While Haye contemplates his future, Bellew and former champion Carl Froch have called on the Hayemaker to call time on his illustrious career.

“I hope he stops now. Father Time is undefeated and Haye is not the man to beat him,” Bellew told Sky Sports.

“This is an unforgiving sport especially with a set of skills like his. I’ve never relied on speed or athleticism. I’m a really clever fighter who punishes great athletes when they make mistakes.

“I said that I’d do him faster [than the first fight]. I knew Haye would come to get rid of me but, in a boxing match, I knew I’d do him.”

Meanwhile, Froch added: “David Haye should retire. 100 per cent.

“I don’t like saying it but this has to be the end for him now. We have been friends for a long time and we have all been thrilled and entertained by his achievements, but I don’t want to see this happen again.”

