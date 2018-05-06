  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 6 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I hope he stops now': Haye hints at retirement after Bellew defeat

Haye was defeated by Bellew for the second time in just over a year on Saturday, leaving him to consider his future in the sport.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 May 2018, 2:21 PM
17 minutes ago 573 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3997392

DAVID HAYE WILL consider his boxing future after being stopped for a second time by Tony Bellew in London on Saturday.

Despite being favourite for his repeat fight with Bellew, Haye was again on the canvas as the former WBA heavyweight champion came up short.

Haye’s challenge came to an end in the fifth as the referee stepped in, the 37-year-old having been knocked down two rounds earlier.

What lies ahead for Haye remains uncertain, and he has hinted retirement is an option.

“I’ll have to go back and review exactly what happened then make a decision,” he told talkSPORT.

“It’s never good to make a decision when everything is up in the air.

“Tony boxed better than I did, plain and simple, and the better man won.

“Nobody can say they didn’t get a good night’s entertainment. They definitely got their money’s worth, but the better man won on the night, Tony Bellew, so congratulations to him.”

While Haye contemplates his future, Bellew and former champion Carl Froch have called on the Hayemaker to call time on his illustrious career.

“I hope he stops now. Father Time is undefeated and Haye is not the man to beat him,” Bellew told Sky Sports.

“This is an unforgiving sport especially with a set of skills like his. I’ve never relied on speed or athleticism. I’m a really clever fighter who punishes great athletes when they make mistakes.

“I said that I’d do him faster [than the first fight]. I knew Haye would come to get rid of me but, in a boxing match, I knew I’d do him.”

Meanwhile, Froch added: “David Haye should retire. 100 per cent.

“I don’t like saying it but this has to be the end for him now. We have been friends for a long time and we have all been thrilled and entertained by his achievements, but I don’t want to see this happen again.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘The reason why child sexual abuse is such an epidemic is because kids are being silenced’

Watch: LeBron James floats in buzzer-beating dagger as Cavs stun Raptors

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
After 18 months out and 10 operations, Cazorla returns to Arsenal training
After 18 months out and 10 operations, Cazorla returns to Arsenal training
Juventus on verge of title as Costa inspires turnaround
Southampton cough up late equaliser against Everton to hand West Brom a lifeline
LEINSTER
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class
Munster set up Pro14 semi-final with Leinster after squeezing past Edinburgh
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pochettino: 'I'm disappointed in our performances in the last few weeks'
Pochettino: 'I'm disappointed in our performances in the last few weeks'
Baggies keep great escape dream alive with late winner against Spurs
After 10 years in the top flight, Stoke City are relegated from the Premier League
EDINBURGH
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
Watch: Simon Zebo produces moment of magic in last Munster appearance at Thomond Park
As it happened: Munster v Edinburgh, Pro14 playoff

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie