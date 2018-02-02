  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ex-Dundalk striker in race against time for Celtic clash after suffering debut injury

David McMillan sustained a hamstring injury during St Johnstone’s defeat to Partick Thistle last Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Friday 2 Feb 2018, 1:17 PM
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

AFTER PLAYING JUST 21 minutes for his new club St Johnstone, David McMillan is already facing a spell on the sidelines.

The Dubliner, who joined the Scottish Premiership club from Dundalk when the January transfer window opened, made his debut in last Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat to Partick Thistle.

Having come off the bench in the 57th minute at McDiarmid Park, McMillan made a swift impact. He forced Partick goalkeeper Tomas Cerny to make a good save before being awarded a penalty, which was converted by Liam Craig.

However, shortly after being fouled by Cerny, McMillan had to be substituted as a result of the incident in which he won the spot-kick. The 29-year-old subsequently sat out Monday night’s 4-0 win over Albion Rovers in the Scottish Cup.

Speaking ahead of St Johnstone’s meeting with Hearts tomorrow, manager Tommy Wright confirmed that McMillan suffered a hamstring injury which will rule him out of action for approximately three weeks.

St Johnstone, who are currently in eighth place in Scotland’s top flight, will hope to have McMillan available again by the time they head to Parkhead to play Celtic on 18 February.

After scoring 23 goals in all competitions for Dundalk in 2017, McMillan moved to Scotland on a two-and-a-half-year deal following the expiration of his contract at Oriel Park.

McMillan spent four seasons with the Lilywhites, winning three SSE Airtricity League Premier Division titles, one FAI Cup and two League [EA Sports] Cups.

Derry City make switch to Adidas and launch new home kit

Former Liverpool youngster joins Dundalk on loan deal

