Derry City make switch to Adidas and launch new home kit with Ryan McBride tribute

WE’RE JUST TWO weeks out from the start of the SSE Airtricity League season and Derry City are the latest club to unveil their new strip.

Having recently switched from Hummel to Adidas, the Folyesiders return to the three stripes nearly 20 years after wearing them last.

Conor McDermott, Aaron McEneff and Rory Patterson. Source: Twitter/derrycityfc

The club was rocked last March when it lost inspirational captain Ryan McBride at the age of just 27. The squad wore ‘McBride 5′ on the front of their shirts for the remainder of the campaign, and will do so once again this season.

Kenny Shiels’ side begin away to newly-promoted Waterford on Friday, 16 February.

Candystripes striker Patterson.

