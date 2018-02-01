  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 1 February, 2018
Former Liverpool youngster joins Dundalk on loan deal

Hungarian attacking midfielder Krisztian Adorjan featured in a friendly for the Lilywhites yesterday.

By Ben Blake Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 2:00 PM
9 hours ago 10,294 Views 3 Comments
Adorjan featuring for the Reds during a pre-season friendly in 2014.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Adorjan featuring for the Reds during a pre-season friendly in 2014.
Adorjan featuring for the Reds during a pre-season friendly in 2014.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

Updated at 14.00 

DUNDALK HAVE SEALED a loan deal for Hungarian attacking midfielder Krisztian Adorjan.

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division club, who are currently in Alicante on a pre-season trip, will add the 25-year-old to their ranks ahead of the new campaign.

Adorjan spent four years on the books at Liverpool without making a competitive first-team appearance. He gained experience out on loan at Eredivisie side FC Groningen before leaving the Reds in 2014.

A former Hungary U21 international, he has been with Serie B side Novara Calcio since then, but just ended a loan spell with Albanian outfit Partizani Tirana.

Novaro confirmed his short-term move to the League of Ireland with a short statement today, as reported by Dundalk Sport, and Dundalk announced that the deal has been finalised this afternoon.

He featured as a substitute for Stephen Kenny’s side in yesterday’s 1-1 friendly draw with Chinese club Shanghai Shenxin.

Dundalk face double-winners Cork City in the President’s Cup at Oriel Park on Sunday, 11 February, before taking on Bray Wanderers in the Premier Division opener the following Friday.

The 9 League of Ireland players who made cross-channel moves in January

Limerick FC defender completes deadline day move to Ipswich Town

