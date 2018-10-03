This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Davy Fitzgerald steps down as LIT manager after 16 years

The Clare native will move into a new role in the Limerick college.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 6:37 PM
43 minutes ago 2,454 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4267147
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS stepped down as manager of LIT’s Fitzgibbon Cup side after 16 years in charge.

Fitzgerald led the Limerick college to Fitzgibbon glory in 2005 and 2007, while a host of talented players came through the college during his tenure. 

Instead, the Clare native will move into a new role in LIT.

A statement from the college confirmed that the current Wexford boss’s new position will “involve working to help students in addressing some of the challenges they face on their journey through college.”

He will also act as an ambassador for the college.

“I have very much enjoyed my time managing the LIT Fitzgibbon team over the last 16 years, and made a lot of friends both in LIT and outside it,” Fitzgerald said.

“It was very special and I won’t forget it, but it is time to move on.  I would like to thank the president and everyone in the LIT for that and for the opportunity to work in a new capacity there, which I am very much looking forward to.”

President of LIT, Professor Vincent Cunnane paid tribute to Fitzgerald’s reign.

“Davy is synonymous with LIT and with achievement,” he said.

“He became a fellow of LIT in 2013 in recognition of his contribution to the institute.  It is by no means overstating it to say that he has been instrumental in the development of LIT’s standing both on and off the field of play. 

“As manager of LIT’s hurling team, he brought tremendous success to the college, bringing the us to a position of consistent competitiveness. To record a success rate of over 70% across a 16 year period is a remarkable feat unequaled by any manager in colleges hurling. In fact, during Davy’s tenure, LIT competed in the final weekend of every Fitzgibbon competition except four.

“Davy has a passion for helping people.  This ethic is fundamental in what we do, and we will now be working with Davy to help him contribute to the lives of our students off the field in a structured way.  This means engaging with students who are experiencing challenges and uncertainties in a unique partnership with our Student Support Services. 

“This is a real win-win situation which will allow LIT students to benefit in a much broader way than was possible when his focus was on hurling success.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    Steve Bruce fuming over 'hugely disrespectful' cabbage incident
    Klopp urges Salah to stay 'relaxed'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'Lukaku is a defender’s dream' – Man United striker’s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    Champions League frustration for Man United as Valencia depart Old Trafford with a point
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold makes shortlist for best young footballer in the world prize

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie