Davy Fitzgerald steps down as LIT manager after 16 years

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS stepped down as manager of LIT’s Fitzgibbon Cup side after 16 years in charge.

Fitzgerald led the Limerick college to Fitzgibbon glory in 2005 and 2007, while a host of talented players came through the college during his tenure.

Instead, the Clare native will move into a new role in LIT.

A statement from the college confirmed that the current Wexford boss’s new position will “involve working to help students in addressing some of the challenges they face on their journey through college.”

He will also act as an ambassador for the college.

“I have very much enjoyed my time managing the LIT Fitzgibbon team over the last 16 years, and made a lot of friends both in LIT and outside it,” Fitzgerald said.

“It was very special and I won’t forget it, but it is time to move on. I would like to thank the president and everyone in the LIT for that and for the opportunity to work in a new capacity there, which I am very much looking forward to.”

President of LIT, Professor Vincent Cunnane paid tribute to Fitzgerald’s reign.

“Davy is synonymous with LIT and with achievement,” he said.

“He became a fellow of LIT in 2013 in recognition of his contribution to the institute. It is by no means overstating it to say that he has been instrumental in the development of LIT’s standing both on and off the field of play.

“As manager of LIT’s hurling team, he brought tremendous success to the college, bringing the us to a position of consistent competitiveness. To record a success rate of over 70% across a 16 year period is a remarkable feat unequaled by any manager in colleges hurling. In fact, during Davy’s tenure, LIT competed in the final weekend of every Fitzgibbon competition except four.

“Davy has a passion for helping people. This ethic is fundamental in what we do, and we will now be working with Davy to help him contribute to the lives of our students off the field in a structured way. This means engaging with students who are experiencing challenges and uncertainties in a unique partnership with our Student Support Services.

“This is a real win-win situation which will allow LIT students to benefit in a much broader way than was possible when his focus was on hurling success.”

