  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bohs suffer Dublin Derby hangover as they're downed by Derry

With the game in the balance, Paddy Kavanagh was sent off for the visitors early in the second half.

By Simon Collins Monday 16 Apr 2018, 10:35 PM
44 minutes ago 592 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3961614
Derry's Rory Patterson was on target (file pic).
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Derry's Rory Patterson was on target (file pic).
Derry's Rory Patterson was on target (file pic).
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Derry City 3
Bohemians 1

Simon Collins reports from Brandywell Stadium

DERRY CITY MAINTAINED their perfect start to life back at Brandywell Stadium with victory over 10-man Bohemians, which lifted them into third place in the Premier Division table.

The Candystripes have now recorded seven consecutive wins in all competitions with this hard-fought victory over the Gypsies, who had ex-City winger Paddy Kavanagh sent off on 56 minutes for a robust tackle on Ronan Curtis.

And City’s incredible winning run against the Dubliners is now stretched to nine games since Kenny Shiels took charge in 2016. They twice hit the woodwork in an action-packed encounter played in wet and windy conditions on Foyleside.

Aaron McEneff gave the home side the lead on 20 minutes with a neat left-foot finish. However, six minutes later, Bohs equalised, when on-loan Leicester City youngster Dylan Watt deftly flicked it over the head of Gerard Doherty.

Kavanagh was given his marching orders by referee Rob Rogers and Derry capitalised on their numerical advantage almost instantly through a close-range strike from Rory Patterson.

And in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Scottish midfielder Nicky Low broke at pace and slotted in the third.

Kenny Shiels made just one enforced change from the team that defeated Waterford on Friday night, with the injured Conor McDermott (hamstring) replaced by Darren Cole at right-back, while Keith Long made five changes from the Bohs team that clinched the dramatic stoppage-time win in the Dublin Derby at Tallaght.

Bohemians soaked up the early pressure and created the first real threatening attack of the game, when JJ Luney’s shot was deflected behind by a last-ditch block from Rory Hale inside the Derry penalty area.

Derry broke at pace from the resultant set-piece as goalkeeper Shane Supple needed to be quick off his line and thanks in part to the assistance of Karl Moore, managed to dispossess Hale inside the Bohs six-yard box with a crunching tackle.

The home side hit the front on 20 minutes when McEneff latched onto the ball just outside the Bohs penalty area, strolled past Dan Casey with ease before firing clinically into the net at the near post.

The Gypsies drew level six minutes later when Kavanagh sent Watts in behind with a ball over the top of the City defence and he lifted it over the head of the onrushing Doherty with a deft touch.

Derry almost hit back from a McEneff corner, but Curtis’ strike on the volley from six yards was blocked superbly by Supple.

Ronan Hale rattled the crossbar with a terrific strike from 20 yards before Eoin Toal’s shot on the turn from a corner drifted narrowly wide of the post, with Supple rooted to the spot.

The Dubliners should’ve taken the lead seven minutes before the break when Luney played Dinny Corcoran clean through on goal, but his tame shot was saved comfortably by Doherty.

Playing with the strong wind at their backs in the second half, Derry came so close to adding a second on 51 minutes. Low’s powerful free-kick was parried into the path of Cole, who blasted over the bar under pressure.

Bohemians were reduced to 10 men on 55 minutes when Kavanagh, who played 24 times for Derry, was shown a straight red for a strong tackle on Curtis 40 yards from the Derry goal.

And within 60 seconds, the Candy Stripes were back in front as Supple parried McEneff’s drive into the feet of Patterson and the striker was left the easiest of tasks as he slotted into the net from four yards.

Dan Byrne produced a brave clearing header to deny Curtis’ close-range volley on 74 minutes, before Gavin Peers crashed a powerful header off the crossbar during a sustained spell of pressure on the Bohs’ goal.

Substitute Eoghan Stokes could’ve pulled one back for Bohs moments later, when he got onto the end of a terrific cross from Karl Moore, but he fluffed his lines from eight yards with the goal at his mercy,

Derry were not content with the one-goal lead and when Low broke in behind the Bohs backline, he showed impressive composure, slotting it past Supple to ensure Derry’s impressive run continued.

Derry City - Doherty; Cole, Peers, Toal, Doyle; Ronan Hale, Low, Rory Hale, Curtis; McEneff, Patterson (Cofie, 80).

Bohemians - Supple; Buckley, Byrne, Casey, Leahy; Kavanagh, Gannon, Watts, Moore; Lunney (Lynons, 72), Corcoran (Stokes, 61).

R. Rogers (Dublin).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Struggling Bray claim first win of the season at 10-man Shamrock Rovers’ expense>

37-year-old Crouch comes off the bench to score, but it’s not enough to hand Stoke much-needed win>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Simon Collins

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
FOOTBALL
Liverpool and Real Madrid told they have 'no chance' of landing Roma star
Liverpool and Real Madrid told they have 'no chance' of landing Roma star
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'I've never been able to retain a title': Kompany already thinking of league defence
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
McClean: 'It helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing'
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
LEINSTER
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
'We had a number of young lads out there and it's really, really painful learning for them'
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
PREMIER LEAGUE
37-year-old Crouch comes off the bench to score, but it's not enough to hand Stoke much-needed win
37-year-old Crouch comes off the bench to score, but it's not enough to hand Stoke much-needed win
Mauricio Pochettino defends under-fire Tottenham goalkeeper
Salah a serious rival to Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or battle, says former Liverpool great

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie