  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 25 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Real champ' Diaz planning summer return but McGregor trilogy not on offer

Diaz hasn’t fought since suffering a majority-decision defeat to Conor McGregor in their August 2016 rematch.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 3:21 PM
6 hours ago 4,365 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3816559

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz Source: Tom Hogan/INPHO

NATE DIAZ HAS expressed his interest in returning to action later this year.

In an Instagram post, the 32-year-old mixed martial arts veteran intimated that he intends to make his comeback in May or June. ESPN later confirmed with a source close to the Californian that he’s planning to fight again around that time.

Diaz posted: “Sick of sitting around waiting for you fuckers to do shit. There’s no excitement in this fight shit. Step your games up. I’ll see you around May, June. Sincerely, the real champ.”

The former UFC lightweight title contender hasn’t fought since August 2016, when he suffered a majority-decision defeat to Conor McGregor in their welterweight rematch in Las Vegas.

Five months earlier, Diaz gave McGregor his first taste of defeat in the UFC when he forced the Dubliner to tap to a second-round rear-naked choke, despite stepping in on less than two weeks’ notice to replace the injured Rafael dos Anjos.

After his loss to McGregor at UFC 202, Diaz insisted that he wouldn’t fight again until a trilogy bout with the Irish star was arranged. However, in responding to Diaz’s latest comments, UFC president Dana White said a clash with the reigning lightweight champion won’t be an option upon the Stockton native’s return.

White told TMZ: “I’ll tell you what, I’ll call him [Diaz] today and make an offer. I’ve got to look at the rankings, see where everyone is. I will make Nate Diaz an offer to fight today.”

He added: “I think people would rather see Conor come back and either fight Tony [Ferguson] or Khabib [Nurmagomedov] — whoever wins — and the Nate Diaz fight isn’t going anywhere. We can do that thing any time.”

McGregor hasn’t competed in mixed martial arts since winning the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez in November 2016. Ferguson, the interim lightweight champion, is scheduled to fight Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in Brooklyn on 7 April.

Heather Hardy to face former boxing world champ in both the Bellator cage and the ring

Ferguson vents frustration over McGregor uncertainty: ‘I’m the f**king champ!’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tottenham defender admits to having snubbed Barcelona switch
Tottenham defender admits to having snubbed Barcelona switch
Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after jibe
Bad news for Shane Long? Southampton sign new €22 million striker
FOOTBALL
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
MANCHESTER UNITED
Confirmed: Jose Mourinho extends stay at Manchester United
Confirmed: Jose Mourinho extends stay at Manchester United
'One of the best attacking players in the world' Sanchez to make Man United debut at Yeovil
Man United youngster Tuanzebe heads to Villa
SIX NATIONS
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Scotland's Townsend inspired by recent visit to Man City boss Pep Guardiola
'I'm not Donald Trump' - England boss Jones piles the pressure on Schmidt's Ireland
TENNIS
First-time grand slam champ to be crowned after Halep survives a classic
First-time grand slam champ to be crowned after Halep survives a classic
Britain's Kyle Edmund outclassed in bid to reach Australian Open final
Cornet could face ban over three missed drugs tests during 2017 season

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie