Cavan forward bags two goals as DIT easily account for Clifford-less IT Tralee

Dublin Institute of Technology 3-17

Institute of Technology Tralee 1-7

Jason Oâ€™Connor reports from Austin Stack Park

WITHOUT DAVID CLIFFORD, IT Tralee were giving a bit of a pasting on home turf in tonightâ€™sÂ Sigerson Cup quarter-final against Dublin IT as the visitors powered through for an eventual 16-point victory.

Cliffordâ€™s injury sustained with Kerry in the league game with Mayo on Saturday evening preventing him from featuring and his loss was felt on the night asÂ two Enda Flanagan goals on the 25 minute mark swung the game in DITâ€™s favour.

DIT led by 10 points at half-time registering the first three scores although they adopted a very defensive set-up in the opening quarter before David Spillane put IT Tralee onÂ the scoreboard for the first time in the ninth minute.

Sean Cournane had drawn a great saveÂ from DIT goalkeeper Lee Stacey in the sixth minute but when Paul Clarke put them 0-5 to 0- 3 behind after 22 minutes they appeared to be well in contention. Flanaganâ€™s goals changed matters however as the visitors took in a lead of 2-7 to 0-3.

Save for two fine saves from IT Tralee goalkeeper Conor Hurley along with the crossbar the winning margin would have been more for DIT as their third goal from defender Andrew McGowan in the 55th minute put them 3-15 to 0-6 in front.

Despite substitute Daniel Oâ€™Keeffe scoring a consolation goal three minutes later for the hosts they were well beaten at the end of a processional second-half as DIT march on to the semi-finals.

Scorers DIT - Enda Flanagan (2-1), Shane Dempsey (0-5), Andrew McGowan (1-1), SeÃ¡n Hurley (0-3, 0-2f), Glenn Oâ€™Reilly and CaoimhÃ­n Oâ€™Reilly (0-2 each), Tomas Corcoran, Conor HowleyÂ and Conor Loftus (0-1 each).

Scorers for ITT - Daniel Oâ€™Keeffe (1-1, 0-1f), Conor Oâ€™Driscoll (0-4, 0-3f), David Spillane and Paul ClarkeÂ (0-1 each).

Dublin Institute of Technology

1. Lee Stacey (Good Counsel, Dublin)

2. Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

3. Brian Power (Ratoath, Meath)

4. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks, Kerry)

25. David McAllister (Emyvale, Monaghan)

6. Rossa Oâ€™Brien (Rathnew, Wicklow)

7. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan/Kilcash, Tipperary)

8. TomÃ¡s Corcoran (Strokestown, Roscommon)

9. SeÃ¡n Hurley (Johnstownbridge, Kildare)

10. Enda Flanagan (Castlerahan, Cavan)

11. Caomhin Oâ€™Reilly (Butlersbridge, Cavan)

12. Cormac Howley (Round Towers Lusk, Dublin)

13. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina, Mayo)

14. Glenn Oâ€™Reilly (Na Fianna, Dublin)

15. Shane Dempsey (St Lomans, Westmeath)

Subs

23. Callum Pearson (Killmacud Crokes, Dublin) for McAllister (ht)

20. Killian Oâ€™Gara (Templeogue Synge St, Dublin) for Glenn Oâ€™Reilly (42)

5. Liam Hughes (Killoe, Longford) for Corcoran (50)

18. Conor Madden (Gowna, Cavan) for Caomhin Oâ€™Reilly (54),

14. Glenn Oâ€™Reilly (Na Fianna, Dublin) for Maher (60)

Institute of Technology Tralee

1. Conor Hurley (John Mitchels, Tralee)

2. Eoghan Marah (An TÃ³char, Wicklow)

3. Cathal Kearney (Ballyduff, Kerry)

4. Brian Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes, Kerry)

5. Jack Morgan (Austin Stacks, Kerry)

6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe, Kerry)

7. David Spillane (Spa, Kerry)

8. Shane Cronin (Spa, Kerry)

9. George Bastible (John Mitchels, Kerry)

10. Aaron McCarthy (Listry, Kerry)

11. Conor Lowney (Urhan, Kerry)

12. Conor Oâ€™Driscoll (Castlehaven, Cork)

13. Sean Cournane (St Marys, Kerry)

14. Paul Clarke (Dr Crokes, Kerry)

23. Darragh Kennedy (Monaleen, Limerick)

Subs

24. Gavin McKenna (Milltown/Castlemaine, Kerry) for Spillane (ht)

19. Daniel Oâ€™Keeffe (Dromtarriffe, Cork) for Crowley (ht)

20. ConchÃºir Lynch (Ballingeary, Cork) for Kennedy (36)

17. Donal Maher (Kilcummin, Kerry) for Marah (43)

18. Conor Smith (Knockbride, Cavan) for McCarthy (49)

21. Mark Quigley (St Marys, Kerry) for Cronin (49)

Referee: James Molloy (Galway)

