  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 22 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donnacha Ryan a difference-maker in Racing's win over Munster

The 34-year-old made his presence felt in typically unfussy fashion in Bordeaux.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 8:49 PM
2 hours ago 9,177 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/3972500

Murray Kinsella reports from Stade Chaban Delmas

DONNACHA RYAN SPLIT away from his Racing team-mates as they did their lap of honour following victory over Munster and made his way back towards the stand where the bulk of the province’s travelling support had been sitting.

The reception for the Tipperary man was rousing and it must have felt a little like home for Ryan when one Munster fan threw a sliotar down onto the pitch for him.

Donnacha Ryan with a sliotar that was thrown from the crowd after the game Donnacha Ryan with his gift from a Munster fan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Scooping it off the Stade Chaban-Delmas turf, Ryan raised the sliotar in acknowledgement of the kind gift and the adulation from the supporters of his old team, before passing on without too much more fuss.

Ryan generally doesn’t tend to make much of a scene, but he is well thought of by his current and former team-mates.

He was soon spotted in conversation with Munster forwards coach Jerry Flannery outside the changing rooms, before venturing in to spend a bit of time with the likes of Peter O’Mahony before Munster headed for the airport and their charter flight home.

Renowned as a good man off the pitch, Ryan is the kind of player that his peers respect on it.

His performance against Munster was typically important, even if it wasn’t glamorous. He competed consistently at lineout time as Racing managed to turn what is usually a strength for Munster into one of several weaknesses.

Ryan only had three carries of the ball but he hammered rucks with aggression to ensure that other players like Virimi Vakatawa and Teddy Thomas could do the damage with ball in hand.

Defensively, Ryan was a giant for Racing, completing all of his 19 tackle attempts and winning some important collisions against the Munster ball-carriers. His dogged work rate never dips and even at the age of 34, he brings infectious energy.

Donnacha Ryan after the game Ryan greets the final whistle in Bordeaux. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

While Racing have reached a Champions Cup final before without him – in 2016, when they lost to Saracens – it’s hard to argue against the suggestion that Ryan has brought a new edge to Laurent Labit and Laurent Travers’ team.

His fiercely competitive streak is evident on the game day, but he has also been important for Racing on the training pitch too.

“Donnacha and all the players want to make sure we evolve and progress,” is how Travers puts it.

“I have great happiness when players come here with such experience. Donnacha showed us he’s so demanding in terms of match preparation and training, this type of player helps the team to progress.”

Assistant coach Chris Masoe, who leads Racing’s defence, was an uncompromising player in his time and surely appreciates the hard-nosed element of Ryan’s play too.

Munster have had a fine second-row pairing in Billy Holland and Jean Kleyn this season, while the addition of Tadhg Beirne will be important this summer, but many fans miss having Ryan in their starting team.

The perception that the IRFU are to blame for Ryan’s departure somehow seems to linger but it was the second row himself who opted for this move, even when offered a Munster contract on similar terms.

Jacky Lorenzetti celebrates with Donnacha Ryan after the game Ryan with Racing president Jacky Lorenzetti. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ryan took something of a punt to head for France, saying goodbye to his international career at the same time, but so far things have worked out pretty nicely.

After overcoming the neck injury that kept him out of Racing’s visit to Thomond Park back in October, Ryan has been a key figure for the Top 14 side and now has a record of two/two against his native province.

If Racing are to overcome the tough-looking challenge of Leinster in the European final, we can safely bet that Ryan will play an integral part – quietly but impactfully getting through mountains of hard work once again.

Leinster will be favourites but Racing a real danger with Teddy Thomas and co.

O’Mahony: ‘I’m tired of learning lessons… I’m tired of losing semi-finals’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Donnacha Ryan a difference-maker in Racing's win over Munster
Donnacha Ryan a difference-maker in Racing's win over Munster
Leinster will be favourites but Racing a real danger with Teddy Thomas and co.
Munster's dire first-half leaves them with too much to do against Racing
FOOTBALL
Departing Arsene Wenger hints at end-of-season reveal amid reports of sacking
Departing Arsene Wenger hints at end-of-season reveal amid reports of sacking
Stoke edge closer to the drop after surrendering more points at home
'I think we have enough': Lukaku says investment isn't necessary for United to challenge City
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho claims 'too much criticism' of Man United after booking FA Cup final date
Mourinho claims 'too much criticism' of Man United after booking FA Cup final date
'To create that winning mentality is another four years... With me or with another'
'Tottenham can't keep doing this' – Alli in despair after FA Cup collapse
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
As it happened: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final
As it happened: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final
Cullen bidding to become first man to lift European Cup as both player and coach
Pivac full of praise for Leinster as Scarlets turn their focus to Pro14 run-in
LEINSTER
'The most impressive thing about Scott is what he's doing with the younger guys off the field'
'The most impressive thing about Scott is what he's doing with the younger guys off the field'
'We're part of something really special and winning is such a great feeling'
'We've had two great days in the Aviva, but it's a very different challenge to go away to Spain'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie