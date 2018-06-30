This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 30 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin defeat Meath by 12 points to advance into first ever Leinster U20 final

Tom Gray’s side set-up a showdown with Kildare in the decider.

By Conor McKenna Saturday 30 Jun 2018, 9:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,770 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4101873
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dublin 4-16

Meath 2-10

Conor McKenna reports from Páirc Tailteann

DUBLIN CRUISED TO victory in tonight’s EirGrid Leinster U20 semi-final, after a comprehensive 12 point victory over a disappointing Meath outfit, in what was a one-sided affair played out in Páirc Tailteann.

This game was effectively decided in the opening periods of both halves, with Dublin scoring a goal within twenty seconds of the throw-in on two occasions.

Dublin opted to go with a complex, traditional, man to man formation and it paid dividends to them in the opening period as James Doran found the net in the first play, after an excellent set up from James Madden.

Tom Keane was a thorn in the Meath defence throughout scoring seven points, with goalkeeper David O’Hanlon Cluxton-esque with his kickout’s, allowing Dublin to build from the back.

Tom Gray’s charges had a dream start to the game, when full forward James Doran found the net in the first play of the game, finishing to the back of the net after being set up by James Madden.

Two further scores from James Doran and Ross McGarry stretched Dublin’s advantage to five points and Brian Farrell’s side were really up against it even at this early stage.

Meath did come back into the game well though and were awarded a penalty just before half time, after Nathan Nolan appeared to foot-block Jason Scully as we was kicking the ball and Frank O’Reilly made no mistake with the resulting spot-kick to leave just three points between the sides at the interval.

Meath ought to have been cautious from the second half throw in, but remarkably Dublin found the net again, with Doran again the hero for Dublin, finding the net 15 seconds after the restart.

Further goals from Ross McGarry and Karl Lynch Bessett killed the game as a contest, with a wonder goal from Jordan Morris no more than consolation, as Dublin eased to a 12 point victory.

Dublin now face Kildare in what will be an inaugural final at this level and it would take a brave punter to back against Dublin winning the first ever Leinster U20 championship.

Scorers for Dublin: J Doran 2-1, R McGarry 1-4 (1f), T Keane 0-7 (2f), K Lynch Bissett 1-0, S Bugler 0-2, C Howley and D O’Brien 0-1 each.

Scorers for Meath: J Morris 1-4 (3f), F O’Reilly 1-2 (1f, 1 pen), J Conlon, S Walsh, A Kealy and E Devine 0-1 each.

Meath

16. Adam McDermott (Dunshaughlin)

2. Robbie Clarke (Skryne)
3. Conor Harnan (Moynalvey)
4. Kieran Slavin (Meath Hill)

10. Eoin Smyth (Skyrne)
6. Eanna O’Kelly Lynch (Wolfe Tones)
7. James Cassidy (Moynalty)

11. Ethan Devine (Na Fianna)
9. Adam Murphy (Moynalvey)

24. Sean Reilly (Moylagh)
8. Darragh Campion (Skryne)
5. Jason Scully (Oldcastle)

12. Frank O’Reilly (Carn na Ross)
13. James Conlon (St. Colmcilles)
23. Jordan Morris (Nobber)

Subs:

14. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna) for Reilly (h-t)
19. Sean Ryan (St. Peter’s Dunboyne) for Cassidy (37)
Adam Kealy (Dunshaughlin) for O’Reilly (54)
15. Shane McDonnell (St. Michael’s) for Slavin (57)
21. Ben McGowan (Ratoath) for Devine (57)
17. Brian O’Reilly (Moynalvey) for Smyth (60)

Dublin

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

2. Nathan Nolan (Kilmacud Crokes)
3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf)
4. Ciaran Smith (Lucan Sarsfields)

5. Kieran Kennedy (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)
6. Neil Matthews (Erins Isle)
19. Eoin O’Dea (Na Fianna)

8. Donal Ryan (Na Fianna)
15. Sean Bugler (St. Oliver Plunketts ER).

11. James Madden (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)
14. James Doran (Na Fianna)
9. Cormac Howley (Round Tower’s Lusk)

12. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)
13. Dan O’Brien (Kilmacud Crokes)
10. Tom Keane (Naomh Olaf)

Subs:

7. Simon King (St. Judes) for Kennedy (B/C, 20)
17. Glen McNamara (Raheny) for Nolan (44)
22. Karl Lynch Bissett (Naomh Mearnog) for Howley (49)
20. James Holland (Ballyboden St. Enda’s for Doran (53)
24. Conor Hynes (St. Peregrines) for Keane (57)
21. Eoghan Fitzpatrick (Ballinteer St. John’s) for Ryan (57)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).

From Munster final day to life in Melbourne and watching on from San Francisco

‘We’d a vested interest because Timmy Mac was playing’: 99 memories as Cork eye Munster double

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McKenna
@conormckenna98
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
'It's flattering to be compared to a great player like Pele, but he's in another category'
'We're not the favourites, we're playing against the country that invented football'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FRANCE
Facing an uncertain future, Lionel Messi avoids media after Argentina crash out of World Cup
Facing an uncertain future, Lionel Messi avoids media after Argentina crash out of World Cup
Banksy 'blitzes' Paris with graffiti murals commemorating 1968 student revolt
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
FOOTBALL
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina
Iniesta plays like he is wearing a suit - Maradona
They were preoccupied with themselves – Matthaus blasts Germany's Bayern players
HURLING
Cruciate injury rules Limerick midfielder out for the rest of the season
Cruciate injury rules Limerick midfielder out for the rest of the season
Dublin crowned Leinster minor hurling champions after thrilling 13-goal final against Kilkenny
Antrim hurlers see off Kildare in the game neither side wanted to play
ARGENTINA
As it happened: France vs Argentina, World Cup last-16
As it happened: France vs Argentina, World Cup last-16
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie