This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 12 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England rue Rashford misses in behind-closed-doors Croatia stalemate

Gareth Southgate’s men were frustrated in Rijeka as they fired blanks against the World Cup finalists.

By AFP Friday 12 Oct 2018, 9:52 PM
2 minutes ago 92 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4284287
Rashford gets away from Croatia's Josip Pivaric.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Rashford gets away from Croatia's Josip Pivaric.
Rashford gets away from Croatia's Josip Pivaric.
Image: AFP/Getty Images

ENGLAND’S ATTEMPT TO exact World Cup revenge on Croatia fell short in a 0-0 Nations League draw in front of an empty stadium in Rijeka on Friday as the visitors were left to rue Marcus Rashford’s profligacy in front of goal.

Rashford twice fired too close to Dominik Livakovic with just the Croatia goalkeeper to beat, while Eric Dier and Harry Kane also hit the woodwork for the Three Lions as Croatia toiled.

However, a point does little for either side’s hopes of usurping Spain, who beat both last month, to progress to the first ever Nations League semi-finals next summer.

Croatia were completing a Uefa sanction to play two games behind closed doors after a swastika symbol was carved into the pitch during a Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy in June 2015.

A small band of England fans perched on a hill overlooking the deserted 8,000 capacity stadium in Rijeka tried to offer their encouragement.

However, the lack of atmosphere in the stands was reflected on the pitch with neither side understandably hitting the heights they did at the World Cup when Croatia beat England 2-1 in the semi-finals.

England boss Gareth Southgate had named a vastly inexperienced squad, including six uncapped players.

None of the new faces were named in the starting line-up, but Leicester’s Ben Chilwell was handed his first start and nearly created the opener with a fine low cross that Josip Pivaric did well to prevent Raheem Sterling turning home.

Mario Mandzukic scored the winning goal to end England’s World Cup dream 93 days ago in Moscow, but without the Juventus striker, who has since retired from international football, Croatia lacked a focal point up front.

Andrej Kramaric had the hosts’ best chance, but placed his shot from Ivan Perisic’s cut-back too close to Jordan Pickford, who made a smart save.

England’s prowess from set-pieces played a huge role in their World Cup success and again proved a potent weapon.

Dier headed Jordan Henderson’s corner off the post a minute before the break.

And six minutes after the break Kane rose highest to a Henderson free-kick only to see his looping header come back off the crossbar.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic complained after a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain that his side were still fatigued from their summer exertions and they faded again as England took control at the start of the second period.

Ross Barkley largely failed to take his chance to impress in the Chelsea midfielder’s first international appearance for two-and-a-half years.

However, he had strong claims for a penalty waived away as he drove into the box and went over a clumsy challenge from Ante Rebic.

Rashford was one of few England players to emerge with credit in the last international break as he scored against Spain and a friendly win over Switzerland.

But the Manchester United forward cost his side all three points by blowing two huge chances in quick succession just before the hour mark.

Twice Rashford produced weak finishes to Livakovic’s left-hand side and the Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper made comfortable saves.

Croatia sporadically threatened on the counter-attack as Kramaric sliced wide and Rebic’s long-ranger curling effort flew just wide with Pickford beaten.

Southgate threw on 18-year-old Jadon Sancho for his international debut 12 minutes from time in search of a winner, but the Borussia Dortmund wonder kid couldn’t provide a final spark as England had to settle for a point.

© AFP 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    LEINSTER
    LIVE: Leinster v Wasps, Champions Cup
    LIVE: Leinster v Wasps, Champions Cup
    Leinster A seal place in Celtic Cup final with seven-try win over Munster
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    Watch: Lowe hammers home Leinster's advantage with brilliant individual try
    Watch: Lowe hammers home Leinster's advantage with brilliant individual try
    'I really enjoyed my time at Leinster but knew Johnny was only gone for two years'
    'We're just one of the teams chasing it again': Leinster hit reset in back-to-back bid
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    O'Neill on Eriksen's absence: We're missing a world-class player too
    O'Neill on Eriksen's absence: We're missing a world-class player too
    Klopp warns Liverpool 'second is nothing' in Premier League title fight
    ‘Courtois got injured at Stamford Bridge and there was a chance of coming on. I was crapping myself on the bench’
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Doherty in the starting XI against Denmark, a Preston duo up front and more Nations League talking points
    Doherty in the starting XI against Denmark, a Preston duo up front and more Nations League talking points
    Jeff Hendrick reveals sit-down chat with Roy Keane helped him recover from Wales woe
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie