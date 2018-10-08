Denmark concerned by Eriksen's 'chronic' stomach problem ahead of Dublin trip

Eriksen hasn't played in any of Tottenham's last four games.

TOTTENHAM MIDFIELDER CHRISTIAN Eriksen may have a “chronic” stomach injury, according to Denmark coach Age Hareide.

Eriksen has not featured in Spurs’ last four games in all competitions, but has been called up by Hareide for Saturday’s Nations League game against Republic of Ireland and a friendly with Austria three days later.

The midfielder is unlikely to feature against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday, but will be given the chance to prove his fitness for the meeting with Austria — despite Hareide acknowledging he does not know how long Eriksen could be sidelined for.

“Such an injury can be chronic, and it is true that Tottenham also fear that,” Hareide told Canal 9.

“It is doubtful whether we will lure him to Dublin and make him play. I do not think that Tottenham are particularly interested in that.”

Asked whether Eriksen would be missing for weeks or months, he added: “I do not really know. You should ask our doctor.”

Eriksen has played seven times for Tottenham in all competitions this season, his only goal coming against Inter in the Champions League.

